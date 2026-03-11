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HomeNewsWorldIndian Medical Students In Iran Allowed Exit Via Armenia Border, Embassy Sets Strict Conditions

Indian Medical Students In Iran Allowed Exit Via Armenia Border, Embassy Sets Strict Conditions

Indian medical students stranded in Iran may leave via Armenia if they secure flight tickets to Delhi, as authorities clarify the move isn’t a formal evacuation.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 11 Mar 2026 10:31 AM (IST)
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Indian medical students stranded in Iran amid escalating regional tensions have been given conditional permission to exit the country through Armenia border, according to All India Medical Students’ Association (AIMSA). However, officials have clarified that the arrangement does not constitute an official evacuation and that students opting for the route will be responsible for their travel decisions and associated risks.

Students Preparing To Travel Via Armenia–Dubai Route

Many students studying in Urmia are preparing to return to India using a multi-leg route that passes through Armenia and Dubai before reaching New Delhi, reported News18. Authorities have instructed students to first obtain confirmed flight tickets from Armenia to India. Copies of those tickets must then be submitted to the Embassy of India in Iran for verification.

Only after verifying these travel details will the Embassy inform students when they can begin their journey toward Armenian border. Officials have made it clear that students will not be permitted to cross the border without proof of onward travel.

At the crossing point, students will also need to pay a $10 visa fee to enter Armenia. Those who arrive in the country before their scheduled flight will need to arrange their own accommodation.

Possible Bus Transport If Enough Students Join

The Embassy indicated that logistical assistance could be provided if a sufficient number of students choose the route.

If 40–50 students decide to leave together, authorities may arrange bus transport and temporary accommodation in Urmia before departure. However, officials emphasised that the travel arrangement remains voluntary and that students will proceed at their own risk.

Under the tentative plan, participating students would first travel to Qom, where overnight accommodation would be arranged by the Embassy. The following day, they would continue to the Zulfa border to cross into Armenia.

AIMSA has advised students to maintain a five to seven day gap between leaving Iran and their scheduled flights from Armenia to avoid logistical complications.

First Group Of Students Set To Reach India Soon

Reports suggest that more than 30 students from Urmia University of Medical Sciences have already booked tickets for their return journey. The first group is expected to arrive in New Delhi on March 15 via Dubai, while another batch is scheduled to reach India the following day.

AIMSA said other students are watching the initial departures closely before making a final decision about whether to follow the same route.

Parents Seek Government Intervention

Meanwhile, families of Indian students studying in Iran have stepped up efforts to seek government assistance.

Parents from Kashmir recently met the region’s Divisional Commissioner, urging authorities to ensure the safe return of their children.

The official assured them that the issue is being addressed, although he cautioned that the process may take time.

Parents have also appealed to the Government of India to oversee evacuation arrangements directly, pointing out that several countries—including Azerbaijan—have already brought back their citizens from Iran.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Is there any logistical support available for students leaving Iran?

Yes, if a sufficient number of students (40-50) opt for the route, the Embassy may arrange bus transport and temporary accommodation in Urmia before departure.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 11 Mar 2026 10:31 AM (IST)
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Armenia Iran INDIA
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