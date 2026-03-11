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HomeNewsWorldPets Abandoned In Dubai As Residents Flee Iran War Tensions, Rescue Groups Report Surge

Pets Abandoned In Dubai As Residents Flee Iran War Tensions, Rescue Groups Report Surge

Shelters are overwhelmed with dogs and cats as residents flee, facing relocation difficulties. Some owners are even requesting euthanasia for healthy animals.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 11 Mar 2026 08:53 AM (IST)
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As rising tensions and missile strikes push residents to leave parts of the Middle East, animal welfare groups in Dubai say an alarming number of pets are being abandoned.

Rescue organisations report a sharp spike in dogs and cats being left behind as some owners rush to evacuate the region amid the escalating conflict involving Israel and Iran.

Shelters Overwhelmed By Abandoned Pets

According to animal welfare volunteers, shelters and rescue organisations across Dubai are struggling to cope with a sudden influx of abandoned animals.

Groups such as K9 Friends say they have been flooded with calls from pet owners seeking to surrender their animals or asking for help finding new homes before leaving the country.

Veterinarians in the city have also reported an unusual increase in inquiries about euthanising pets. Some owners, faced with expensive relocation procedures, complex paperwork and limited flight options, have allegedly asked clinics to put down even healthy animals rather than take them along.

Disturbing Scenes Shared On Social Media

Images circulating on the social media platform X show disturbing scenes, dogs tied to lamp posts without food or water and others abandoned on the streets in the sweltering heat.

Animal welfare volunteers say they have also found cats and puppies left outside homes or shelters in crates.

In one particularly distressing case reported by The Sun, a rescuer discovered a cat and four kittens left in a crate outside a residence. A note attached to the box reportedly read: “I’m travelling back to my country because of the situation here.”

Volunteers Scramble To Save Animals

Rescue groups say they are now racing to secure foster homes and temporary shelters as the number of abandoned animals continues to rise.

Hundreds of posts about deserted pets have appeared across local social media groups, with volunteers sharing photos and appealing for residents to adopt or provide temporary care.

Some reports also suggest animals have been left near desert routes leading toward the Oman border, as residents attempt to leave the region by road.

Animal welfare advocates say the crisis highlights how vulnerable pets become during periods of conflict and displacement. For shelters already operating at full capacity, the sudden wave of abandoned animals has created an overwhelming challenge, and a painful reminder that in moments of panic, the most helpless companions are often the ones left behind.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why are animals being abandoned in Dubai?

Rising tensions and missile strikes are pushing residents to leave parts of the Middle East. Some owners are abandoning pets due to expensive relocation, complex paperwork, and limited flight options.

What kind of animals are being abandoned?

Animal welfare groups are reporting an alarming number of abandoned pets, specifically dogs and cats, including puppies and kittens.

Where are abandoned animals being found?

Animals are being found tied to lamp posts, on streets, outside homes or shelters in crates, and near desert routes towards the Oman border.

How are rescue organizations responding to the situation?

Rescue groups are struggling to cope with the influx and are racing to secure foster homes and temporary shelters. They are also sharing posts on social media appealing for adoptions or temporary care.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 11 Mar 2026 08:53 AM (IST)
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Dubai Pets Israel Iran Conflict
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