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HomeNewsIndiaForeign National Killed In High-Speed Audi Crash While Crossing Road Near Punjab's Zirakpur Hospital

Foreign National Killed In High-Speed Audi Crash While Crossing Road Near Punjab's Zirakpur Hospital

A foreign national died after a speeding Audi hit her near a Zirakpur hospital. Police are reviewing CCTV footage to identify the driver.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 11 Mar 2026 09:22 AM (IST)
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A road accident in Zirakpur, Punjab, late Monday night claimed the life of a foreign national after she was struck by a speeding luxury car near a hospital along the city’s busy VIP Road. The victim, identified as Mavluda, died at the scene after being hit by a black Audi close to M-Care Hospital. The incident has once again raised concerns about reckless driving and road safety in the rapidly growing urban area.

SUV Accident Occurred While Crossing The Road

According to eyewitness accounts, Mavluda had visited the hospital along with her friend Abhishek, also known as Abhi. The pair had reportedly gone there to check on Abhishek’s pregnant wife, who was admitted for medical care, reported NDTV.

After leaving the hospital building around midnight, the two attempted to cross the road outside the facility.

Witnesses said a black Audi traveling at high speed suddenly approached and struck them. The collision was extremely forceful, with bystanders claiming Mavluda was thrown nearly 14 feet into the air before landing on the opposite side of the road, as per News 18.

She suffered severe injuries and died instantly due to heavy bleeding. Abhishek sustained minor injuries in the crash.

Police Begin Investigation, Review CCTV Footage

Local residents immediately informed authorities through the police control room. However, some witnesses alleged that police arrived at the scene nearly an hour after the incident, which sparked frustration among people who had gathered nearby.

Once officers reached the location, they cordoned off the area and took custody of the victim’s body. The remains were later transported to Civil Hospital Dera Bassi for a post-mortem examination.

Investigating officer Raj Kumar confirmed that the deceased was a foreign national. Authorities have begun examining CCTV footage from nearby cameras to identify the driver of the Audi and take legal action.

Family Member Travelling From Turkey

Police officials said the victim’s sister is currently traveling from Turkey to India. According to investigators, formal procedures related to the case, including the post-mortem, will be completed after her arrival.

The incident has drawn attention to safety concerns on VIP Road, one of the busiest stretches in Zirakpur, where traffic volume has increased significantly in recent years.

Residents Demand Better Road Safety

Local residents and witnesses have called for stricter enforcement of traffic regulations to curb reckless driving in the area.

Many said the accident highlights the growing danger posed by high-speed vehicles on roads that are frequently used by pedestrians and hospital visitors.

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Frequently Asked Questions

When will the formal procedures be completed?

Formal procedures, including the post-mortem, will be completed after the victim's sister arrives from Turkey.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 11 Mar 2026 09:22 AM (IST)
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