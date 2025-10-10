Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNews'Trump Scores A Half-Century': Congress Takes Aim At Modi Govt Over Trump’s Trade-War Diplomacy

The Congress party mocked Donald Trump's repeated claim of halting Operation Sindoor using trade tactics. India maintains ceasefire resulted from direct military talks, contradicting Trump's assertion

By : PTI | Updated at : 10 Oct 2025 07:22 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

New Delhi: Taking a swipe at the Modi government, the Congress on Friday said US President Donald Trump has "reached the half-century mark" on his claim that he stopped Operation Sindoor using trade and tariffs as his "brahmastra", and added that it won't be long before "he scores a century".

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said Prime Minister Narendra Modi spent all day yesterday talking to UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and sending "message after message of praise and admiration to President Trump." "He did not, of course, forget to speak to the man who had unleashed the genocide on Gaza - the Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu - also during this time," he said in a post on X.

But President Trump, during his meeting with President Alexander Stubb of Finland on Thursday, "reached the half-century mark on his claim that he stopped Operation Sindoor using trade and tariffs as his brahmastra", Ramesh said.

"In this, President Trump has been consistent, insistent, and persistent. And it won't be long before he scores a century," the Congress leader said.

He also shared a video clip of Trump's remarks claiming he stopped the India-Pakistan conflict.

Last month, in his address to world leaders from the UN podium last week, Trump had repeated his claim that he stopped the conflict between India and Pakistan.

India has been consistently maintaining that the understanding on cessation of hostilities with Pakistan was reached following direct talks between the Directors General of Military Operations of the two militaries. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 10 Oct 2025 07:22 PM (IST)
Donald Trump Trade Tariffs BJP USA CONGRESS
