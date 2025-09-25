Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsTripura Minister Alleges Tipra Motha Supporters Torched BJP Office, Warns Of Consequences

Tripura Minister Alleges Tipra Motha Supporters Torched BJP Office, Warns Of Consequences

Tripura's Tribal Welfare Minister Bikash Debbarma blamed Tipra Motha supporters for setting a BJP office in Mandwai on fire, destroying furniture and party symbols.

By : PTI | Updated at : 25 Sep 2025 04:08 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Agartala: Tripura Tribal Welfare Minister Bikash Debbarma accused Tipra Motha supporters of setting a BJP office ablaze, and said no one can weaken the saffron party in the northeastern state by carrying out such attacks.

He also warned those who had torched the BJP office at Mandwai on Tuesday night of dire consequences.

Tipra Motha is a constituent of the BJP-led coalition government in Tripura.

The minister said furniture, party flags and cutouts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Manik Saha were gutted in the fire.

"A group of Tipra Motha Party supporters set ablaze the BJP party office at Mandwai by pouring in petrol. Those involved in the incident will face consequences. No one can weaken the BJP by carrying out such attacks on the party offices and party workers," Debbarma claimed.

He visited the fire-ravaged BJP office at Mandwai in West Tripura district on Wednesday.

Debbarma said a complaint has been lodged at the local police station, and the party sought the immediate arrest of those involved in the incident.

"The people who set the party office on fire will be arrested. The police will act as per the law. Those who are trying to create unrest in the state will not be spared," he said.

Chief Minister Manik Saha had recently slammed the Tipra Motha Party (TMP) for attacking BJP workers and journalists at Hezamara in West Tripura. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Also read
Published at : 25 Sep 2025 04:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
BJP Tripura
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Govt Signs Rs 62,370 Crore Contract With HAL For 97 Tejas Jets As IAF Set To Bid Farewell To MiG-21 Tomorrow
Govt Signs ₹62,370 Crore Pact With HAL For 97 Tejas Jets; IAF To Bid Farewell To MiG-21 Friday
India
Sonam Wangchuk Under CBI Probe Over FCRA Violations Amid Ladakh Protests
Sonam Wangchuk Under CBI Probe Over FCRA Violations Amid Ladakh Protests
India
Ladakh Protests: Curfew Continues In Leh After Deadly Clashes Claim 4 Lives, Govt Says Situation Under Control
Curfew Continues In Leh After Deadly Clashes Claim 4 Lives, Govt Says Situation Under Control
India
BJP Accuses Congress Councillor Of 'Instigating' Riots In Ladakh, Sonam Wangchuk Dismisses Allegations
BJP Accuses Congress Councillor Of 'Instigating' Riots In Ladakh, Sonam Wangchuk Dismisses Allegations
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Gujarat Gandhinagar Communal Tension Sparks Arson, Shops Torched; Administration On Alert!
Breaking: Student’s Death at Nalanda Engineering College Sparks Violent Protests
PM Modi inaugurates Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show 2025 at Greater Noida Expo Mart
Breaking:India successfully tests Agni Prime missile from rail-based mobile launcher
Politics: Owaisi intensifies Bihar campaign, addresses rallies in Araria and Kishanganj on Seemanchal Yatra
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Zubeen Garg: Remembering The Eternal Voice Of Assam & The Soul Of A People
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget