Agartala, Sep 22 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the redeveloped Tripureswari temple in Tripura's Gomati district and offered prayers at the shrine.

The more-than-500-year-old temple, one of the 51 'Shakti Peethas', has been redeveloped under the Centre's Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Augmentation Drive (PRASAD) scheme at Rs 52 crore.

The Prime Minister also visited an exhibition depicting the history of the temple, and PWD secretary Kiran Gitte apprised him of the shrine.

The temple was built by 'Maharaja' Dhanya Manikya in 1501.

Governor N Indrasena Reddy, Chief Minister Manik Saha, and senior government officials were present at the programme.

Amid sweltering heat, thousands of people gathered outside the temple to catch a glimpse of the PM.

MP Biplab Kumar Deb praised the redeveloped Maa Tripura Sundari temple.

"In his 11-year tenure as the Prime Minister, Modi ji visited Tripura for the 11th time. It shows his bond with the northeastern state. He offered puja at the temple wearing a traditional 'dhoti', which shows purity in his mind," he said.

Speaking to the reporters, state Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ratan Lal Nath said the Prime Minister arrived here to offer puja to Maa Tripura Sundari on the inaugural day of Navratri, an auspicious occasion for Hindus.

"All of us know that the over-500-year-old temple is one of the '51 Shakti Peethes'. The Prime Minister chose the Maa Tripura Sundari temple to offer puja to mark the beginning of Navratri. The people of the country realised how important the temple is," he said.

Under the renovation project, a resting place and waiting room for devotees, a meditation hall, a priests' room and a museum have been constructed.

Besides, facilities for divyangyan (persons with disabilities) are also built. Several stalls were constructed in the three-story structure without any change in the original temple.

"The temple premises will now accommodate over two lakh devotees at a particular time with new facilities spreading over 30,000 square feet. The temple usually witnesses massive gatherings during the Diwali festival," said an official of the construction agency.

The state minister said the government has planned to develop other religious sites in Tripura to promote tourism.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister landed at MBB Airport, where Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) Mayor Dipak Majumder welcomed him. Later, he headed for Palatana by a helicopter from where he reached the temple by road, amid tight security. PTI PS BDC