'TMC Wants To Field My Son-In-Law...': Expelled Leader Humayun Kabir's Explosive Claim

'TMC Wants To Field My Son-In-Law...': Expelled Leader Humayun Kabir's Explosive Claim

The remarks come after police recently seized several properties belonging to Kabir’s daughter and her in-laws in connection with an old drug case.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 18 Feb 2026 06:46 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Suspended Trinamool MLA Humayun Kabir has claimed that the party wants to field his son-in-law from Lalgola in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Kabir said, “A proposal has been made through a person from Malda. A proposal has been made to my son-in-law to field my son-in-law. The police have been active since the formation of the Janata Unnayan Party. The police had been keeping a tab on the properties of my daughter and son-in-law”.

He alleged a contradiction in the developments, stating that while properties were being confiscated, an offer was simultaneously being made to nominate his son-in-law as a Trinamool candidate.

Property Seizure In Old Drug Case

The remarks come after police recently seized several properties belonging to Kabir’s daughter and her in-laws in connection with an old drug case.

Kabir further said, “Ask the Trinamool, those who are trying to grab their property on one hand and send someone from Malda, who is also a relative of my son-in-law, to make my son-in-law a candidate for the Trinamool assembly from Lalgola. Will you find such devils and such evil-minded people in Bengal?”

Notice To Wife From Land Reforms Department

Amid the controversy, Kabir and his wife have also been served notices. His wife, Meera Sultana, has been summoned to provide information related to their house.

A notice from the Land and Land Reforms Department regarding a house in Rejinagar cited “A mass petition alleging that a house was built in Rejinagar by covering up waterlogged land. Why will no action be taken?” A reply has been sought within seven days.

The suspended Trinamool MLA has not yet responded to this matter.

Political Realignments Ahead Of Polls

After being suspended from the All India Trinamool Congress in the run-up to the Assembly elections, Kabir announced that he would contest as a new party. Although he initially explored an alliance with the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Indian Secular Front, the proposed tie-up did not materialise.

In this backdrop, Kabir also referred to expelled Trinamool leader Arabul Islam from Bhangar, saying, “Arabul met me several times. He has many dreams, many struggles. First, I have to join the party, then I will talk about them. He has come and met me several times.”

Frequently Asked Questions

What has Humayun Kabir claimed regarding his son-in-law?

Humayun Kabir claims the Trinamool party wants to field his son-in-law from Lalgola in the upcoming Assembly elections. He stated a proposal was made through someone from Malda.

Why were properties belonging to Kabir's daughter and her in-laws seized?

Police seized properties belonging to Kabir's daughter and her in-laws in connection with an old drug case. This action was taken by the police.

What notice has been served to Humayun Kabir's wife?

Kabir's wife, Meera Sultana, received a notice from the Land and Land Reforms Department regarding a house in Rejinagar. The notice is about allegations of a house built on waterlogged land.

What is Humayun Kabir's plan for the upcoming Assembly elections?

After being suspended from Trinamool, Kabir announced he will contest as a candidate of a new party. He had explored alliances with other parties, but they did not materialize.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 18 Feb 2026 06:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
TMC Trinamool COngress Humayun Kabir .TMC
