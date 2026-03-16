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HomeNewsDeep Dive: Can Shivalik, Nandadevi's Return Solve India’s LPG Concern? Know How Much Gas These Vessels Carry

Deep Dive: Can Shivalik, Nandadevi's Return Solve India’s LPG Concern? Know How Much Gas These Vessels Carry

The vessels, Shivalik and Nanda Devi, were granted permission by Iran on March 14 to exit the strategic waterway, which has faced disruptions due to the conflict in the region.

By : Avinash Rai | Updated at : 16 Mar 2026 02:53 PM (IST)
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Two Indian-flagged vessels carrying liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) are on their way to India after being allowed to leave the Strait of Hormuz amid the ongoing tensions between Iran and the United States. However, officials say the cargo on board may provide only limited short-term relief to India’s LPG supply.

The vessels, Shivalik and Nanda Devi, were granted permission by Iran on March 14 to exit the strategic waterway, which has faced disruptions due to the conflict in the region.

How Much LPG Do The 2 Vessels Carry 

According to Rajesh Kumar, Special Secretary in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, the two vessels together are carrying about 92,700 metric tonnes of LPG.

Of this, the Shivalik is transporting around 45,000 metric tonnes and is heading towards Mundra Port in Gujarat, while the Nanda Devi, carrying roughly 47,700 metric tonnes, is expected to dock at Kandla Port.

Cargo May Meet Only One Day of India’s Demand

However, experts note that the cargo carried by the two ships may provide only limited relief to India’s LPG supply.

India has nearly 330 million domestic LPG consumers and the country’s daily consumption exceeds 80,000 tonnes. Based on this demand, the combined cargo of the two ships would meet slightly more than a day’s national requirement.

Officials noted that the vessels take around three to four days to travel from the Strait of Hormuz to Indian ports, meaning the supply arriving through these ships is unlikely to significantly ease concerns over LPG availability in the immediate term.

Rajesh Kumar said that about 22 Indian-flagged ships remain stranded in the Persian Gulf and have not yet been able to exit the Strait of Hormuz.

Another vessel, Jag Ladki oil tanker, carrying approximately 80,800 tonnes of crude oil, has also exited the strait and is heading towards India.

Domestic Production Offers Some Respite

India has also increased domestic LPG production by nearly 28 per cent, raising output from about 1.158 million tonnes per month to nearly 1.5 million tonnes. Officials said this increase could help meet domestic demand for around 15 days if supply disruptions persist.

Authorities indicated that if Iran continues allowing Indian vessels to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, LPG supplies could normalise in the coming days and the current concerns over shortages may ease.

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Frequently Asked Questions

How much LPG are the two Indian vessels carrying?

The two vessels, Shivalik and Nanda Devi, are carrying a combined total of approximately 92,700 metric tonnes of LPG. Shivalik has 45,000 tonnes, and Nanda Devi has 47,700 tonnes.

Will the LPG cargo from these vessels significantly relieve India's supply concerns?

The cargo may offer only limited short-term relief. India's daily LPG consumption exceeds 80,000 tonnes, meaning this shipment would cover slightly more than one day's national requirement.

How many Indian-flagged ships are still stranded in the Persian Gulf?

Approximately 22 Indian-flagged ships remain stranded in the Persian Gulf and have not yet been able to exit the Strait of Hormuz.

What is India doing to address domestic LPG supply?

India has increased domestic LPG production by nearly 28 percent. This rise in output could help meet domestic demand for around 15 days if supply disruptions continue.

About the author Avinash Rai

Avinash Rai is currently working as a Producer at ABP News. He holds a diploma in Journalism from IIMC and is a graduate of the University of Allahabad. At present, Avinash is part of the digital wing of ABP News, where he serves as an Original Video Producer. He has a keen interest in politics and regularly writes and produces video content on political issues for ABP News’ digital platforms.
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Published at : 16 Mar 2026 02:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
Strait Of Hormuz Shivalik Israel Iran Conflict West Asia Conflict Iran War Nandadevi
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