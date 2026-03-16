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Two Indian-flagged vessels carrying liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) are on their way to India after being allowed to leave the Strait of Hormuz amid the ongoing tensions between Iran and the United States. However, officials say the cargo on board may provide only limited short-term relief to India’s LPG supply.

The vessels, Shivalik and Nanda Devi, were granted permission by Iran on March 14 to exit the strategic waterway, which has faced disruptions due to the conflict in the region.

How Much LPG Do The 2 Vessels Carry

According to Rajesh Kumar, Special Secretary in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, the two vessels together are carrying about 92,700 metric tonnes of LPG.

Of this, the Shivalik is transporting around 45,000 metric tonnes and is heading towards Mundra Port in Gujarat, while the Nanda Devi, carrying roughly 47,700 metric tonnes, is expected to dock at Kandla Port.

Cargo May Meet Only One Day of India’s Demand

However, experts note that the cargo carried by the two ships may provide only limited relief to India’s LPG supply.

India has nearly 330 million domestic LPG consumers and the country’s daily consumption exceeds 80,000 tonnes. Based on this demand, the combined cargo of the two ships would meet slightly more than a day’s national requirement.

Officials noted that the vessels take around three to four days to travel from the Strait of Hormuz to Indian ports, meaning the supply arriving through these ships is unlikely to significantly ease concerns over LPG availability in the immediate term.

Rajesh Kumar said that about 22 Indian-flagged ships remain stranded in the Persian Gulf and have not yet been able to exit the Strait of Hormuz.

Another vessel, Jag Ladki oil tanker, carrying approximately 80,800 tonnes of crude oil, has also exited the strait and is heading towards India.

Domestic Production Offers Some Respite

India has also increased domestic LPG production by nearly 28 per cent, raising output from about 1.158 million tonnes per month to nearly 1.5 million tonnes. Officials said this increase could help meet domestic demand for around 15 days if supply disruptions persist.

Authorities indicated that if Iran continues allowing Indian vessels to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, LPG supplies could normalise in the coming days and the current concerns over shortages may ease.