US, Iran Planning To End The War? Read What A Ceasefire Plan Says

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The United States, Iran and a group of regional mediators are discussing a proposed 45‑day ceasefire that could pave the way for a permanent end to the war. The talks also represent a last opportunity to prevent a dramatic escalation, including potential strikes on Iranian civilian infrastructure and retaliatory attacks on energy and water facilities in the Gulf, according to Axios.

Deadline Extension And Threats

Earlier, President Trump extended his 10-day deadline for Iran by 20 hours, setting a new cutoff of Tuesday at 8 pm ET on Truth Social. He told Axios that the US is “in deep negotiations” and that a deal could still be reached before the deadline.

“There is a good chance, but if they don’t make a deal, I am blowing up everything over there,” he warned. Trump has threatened strikes on Iranian civilian infrastructure, which could constitute war crimes, while Iran has vowed retaliation against Israel and Gulf states. Two sources said a US-Israeli operational plan for large-scale strikes on Iran’s energy facilities is ready, though the deadline extension is intended to give diplomacy a final chance.

Behind The Scenes

Negotiations are being conducted via Pakistani, Egyptian and Turkish mediators, as well as through text exchanges between Trump envoy Steve Witkoff and Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. US officials have tabled several proposals, which Iran has yet to accept.

Mediators are working on a two-phase plan: the first phase would see a potential 45-day ceasefire while discussions continue on a permanent end to the conflict. The second phase would secure a final agreement. Fully reopening the Strait of Hormuz and resolving Iran’s highly enriched uranium stockpile are expected to be settled only in the final deal.

What To Watch

Mediators are concerned that Iranian retaliation against US-Israeli strikes could seriously damage Gulf oil and water infrastructure. They have warned that the next 48 hours may be the final window to avert widespread destruction.

Publicly, Iran remains intransigent. The Revolutionary Guard Navy stated on Sunday that the situation in the Strait of Hormuz “will never return” to its pre-war state, particularly for the US and Israel.