Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNews‘This Is A Lie’: Congress Hits Back at Rajnath Singh Over Nehru–Babri Masjid Remark

‘This Is A Lie’: Congress Hits Back at Rajnath Singh Over Nehru–Babri Masjid Remark

Congress MP Manickam Tagore has rejected Rajnath Singh’s claim about Nehru supporting Babri Masjid funding, calling it historically untrue and driven by politics.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 03 Dec 2025 01:26 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

New Delhi: Congress MP Manickam Tagore has sharply criticised Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for alleging that Jawaharlal Nehru intended to allocate government funds for the reconstruction of the Babri Masjid. Tagore insisted that the claim lacked any historical basis, pointing out that "there is zero archival or documentary evidence to support it." 

"Defence Minister Rajnath Singh claims Nehruji wanted to rebuild Babri Masjid with public funds and that Sardar Patel stopped him. This is a lie. There is zero archival or documentary evidence to support it. Nehruji explicitly opposed using government money for religious places -- including the reconstruction of Temple. He insisted it should be funded through public contributions, not the state," Tagore posted on X. 

Tagore Accuses BJP of “Rewriting History” 

Tagore’s remarks came a day after Rajnath Singh addressed the ‘Sardar Sabha’ in Vadodara, held as part of a programme marking the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. The Congress MP accused the Defence Minister of attempting to “rewrite the past to divide the present.” 

Challenging the logic of Singh’s claim, he said, "If Nehruji refused public funds even for Somnath a symbol revered by millions why would he propose spending taxpayer money on Babri? The claim collapses under basic logic and historical record. Rajnath ji's statements aren't about history. They're about politics rewriting the past to divide the present. The BJP's strategy is simple: insult our founders, invent stories, fuel polarisation." 

Tagore further asserted, "We will not allow the legacy of Nehru or Patel to be distorted by Godse's followers. Truth matters. History matters. Rajnath ji's lies must be exposed." 

Responding to the criticism, Rajnath Singh had earlier said in Vadodara that Patel opposed the use of public money for the Babri Masjid, stating, "Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was truly secular... At that time, he did not allow the Babri Masjid to be built with government money." 

Singh also referred to the Somnath Temple reconstruction, emphasising that it was funded entirely through public donations, noting, "the public had donated Rs 30 lakh there, a trust had been formed, and not even a single penny of government money was used." 

Also read
Published at : 03 Dec 2025 01:25 PM (IST)
Tags :
BJP Rajnath SIngh CONGRESS
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Congress Leader Shares AI-Generated Video Showing PM Modi As ‘Chaiwala’, Sparks Row
Congress Leader Shares AI-Generated Video Showing PM Modi As ‘Chaiwala’, Sparks Row
World
Russia Ratifies Key Military Logistics Pact With India Ahead Of Putin’s Visit
Russia Ratifies Key Military Logistics Pact With India Ahead Of Putin’s Visit
Technology
We Combed Through Govt's Mandatory 'Sanchar Saathi' App. Here's Which Permissions It WILL Ask You
We Combed Through Govt's Sanchar Saathi App. Here's Which Permission It WILL Ask You
World
‘Imran Is Being Mentally Tortured,’ Claims Sister After Visiting Him In Adiala Jail
‘Imran Is Being Mentally Tortured,’ Claims Sister After Visiting Him In Adiala Jail
Advertisement

Videos

Rajnath Singh Revives Nehru–Patel Debate With Claim Linking Babri Dispute to Public Funds
Breaking: Maulana Mahmood Madani Sparks New Row With Call to Teach ‘Jihad’ in Schools
Winter Parliamentary Session: Opposition Stages Protest Outside Parliament Over Labor Code Bill
Uttar Pradesh News: Constable Attacked by Locals While Resolving Dispute
Breaking: Pakistan on Edge as Imran Khan Accuses Gen. Munir of Abuse, Isolation and Political Vendetta
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Manan Bhatt
Manan Bhatt
OPINION | Pakistan’s 'Virtual Battle': AI And Recycled Footage During Operation Sindoor
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget