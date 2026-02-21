Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNews'Tariffs Stopped India-Pakistan War': Trump Slams US Supreme Court Ruling

Trump has claimed credit for stopping the India-Pakistan conflict more than 80 times since May 10 last year.

By : PTI | Updated at : 21 Feb 2026 07:22 AM (IST)

US President Donald Trump on Friday said he used tariffs to end the war between India and Pakistan, as he lashed out at the Supreme Court for its decision to strike down his sweeping tariffs imposed on countries around the world.

In a 6-3 vote, the judges found that the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) does not authorise the imposition of duties. Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel A Alito Jr. and Brett Kavanaugh dissented in the court's decision.

“Tariffs have likewise been used to end five of the eight wars that I settled. I settled eight wars, whether you like it or not, including India, Pakistan, big ones, nuclear, could have been nuclear,” Trump said during a news conference just hours after the Supreme Court verdict.

India has consistently denied any third-party intervention in resolving the conflict with Pakistan.

“Prime Minister of Pakistan said yesterday at the great meeting that we had the peace board. He said yesterday that President Trump could have saved 35 million lives by getting us to stop fighting. They were getting ready to do some bad things. But they've given us great national security, these tariffs have,” he said.

 Trump said the  Supreme Court's ruling on tariffs is "deeply disappointing" and "I'm ashamed of certain members of the court, absolutely ashamed for not having the courage to do what's right for our country."

Trump has claimed credit for stopping the India-Pakistan conflict more than 80 times since May 10 last year, when he announced on social media that the two neighbours had agreed to a “full and immediate” ceasefire after talks mediated by the US.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 last year, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam attack that killed 26 civilians.  India has been consistently maintaining that the understanding on cessation of hostilities with Pakistan was reached following direct talks between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of the two militaries. 

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the body by ABP Live.) 

Published at : 21 Feb 2026 07:22 AM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump US Supreme Court TRUMP Donald Trump. Trump Tarrif
