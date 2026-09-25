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English NewsNewsNagaland, Manipur And Arunachal Declared ‘Disturbed Areas’; States Under AFSPA For Six Months

Nagaland, Manipur And Arunachal Declared ‘Disturbed Areas’; States Under AFSPA For Six Months

MHA extended AFSPA in Nagaland and Manipur for six months from October 1. Nine Nagaland districts and parts of five others, and most of Manipur, remain “disturbed areas”.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 25 Sep 2026 07:16 PM (IST)

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has extended the “disturbed area” status under the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 (AFSPA) in Nagaland and Manipur for six months from October 1, 2026, unless withdrawn earlier.

In Nagaland, nine districts and specified areas under 21 police stations across five other districts have been declared “disturbed areas” under Section 3 of the AFSPA.

In Manipur, the entire state, except areas falling under 13 specified police stations, has been declared a “disturbed area”.

9 Nagaland Districts Covered

According to the MHA Gazette notification, the nine districts declared “disturbed areas” in Nagaland are Dimapur, Niuland, Chumoukedima, Mon, Kiphire, Noklak, Phek, Peren and Meluri.

The Centre said it undertook a further review of the law and order situation in the state before issuing the latest notification.

21 Police Station Areas In Nagaland

The notification also covers areas under specified police stations in five other districts.

In Kohima district, the areas under Khuzama, Kohima North, Kohima South, Zubza and Kezocha police stations have been declared “disturbed”.

In Mokokchung district, the areas under Mangkolemba, Mokokchung-I, Longtho, Tuli, Longchem and Anaki ‘C’ police stations are covered.

The Yanglok police station area in Longleng district has also been included.

In Wokha district, the notification covers Bhandari, Champang and Ralan police stations.

In Zunheboto district, the areas under Ghatashi, Pughoboto, Satakha, Suruhuto, Zunheboto and Aghunato police stations have been covered.

The MHA notification said these areas were previously declared “disturbed” for six months from April 1, 2026, following an earlier notification dated March 23.

Manipur Under AFSPA

Separately, the MHA has declared the entire state of Manipur, except areas under 13 specified police stations, as a “disturbed area” under Section 3 of the AFSPA.

The declaration in Manipur will also remain in force for six months from October 1, 2026, unless withdrawn earlier.

The AFSPA empowers the Central Government to declare an area as “disturbed” under Section 3 of the Act when it considers the area to be in such a disturbed or dangerous condition that the use of armed forces is necessary.

Arunachal Also Under AFSPA

The Ministry of Home Affairs has declared Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts of Arunachal Pradesh, along with specified areas in Namsai district, as “disturbed areas” under the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958. The declaration will remain in effect for six months from October 1, 2026, unless withdrawn earlier.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 25 Sep 2026 06:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
Nagaland AFSPA Breaking News ABP Live Anipur
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