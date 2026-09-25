Nagaland, Manipur And Arunachal Declared ‘Disturbed Areas’; States Under AFSPA For Six Months

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has extended the “disturbed area” status under the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 (AFSPA) in Nagaland and Manipur for six months from October 1, 2026, unless withdrawn earlier.

In Nagaland, nine districts and specified areas under 21 police stations across five other districts have been declared “disturbed areas” under Section 3 of the AFSPA.

A gazette notification from the Ministry of Home Affairs reads, “Whereas, the Central Government in exercise of the powers conferred by Section 3 of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 (28 of 1958) had declared 9 districts and 21 Police Stations in 5 other districts of… pic.twitter.com/Xf9gQkoi8R — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 25, 2026

In Manipur, the entire state, except areas falling under 13 specified police stations, has been declared a “disturbed area”.

9 Nagaland Districts Covered

According to the MHA Gazette notification, the nine districts declared “disturbed areas” in Nagaland are Dimapur, Niuland, Chumoukedima, Mon, Kiphire, Noklak, Phek, Peren and Meluri.

The Centre said it undertook a further review of the law and order situation in the state before issuing the latest notification.

21 Police Station Areas In Nagaland

The notification also covers areas under specified police stations in five other districts.

In Kohima district, the areas under Khuzama, Kohima North, Kohima South, Zubza and Kezocha police stations have been declared “disturbed”.

In Mokokchung district, the areas under Mangkolemba, Mokokchung-I, Longtho, Tuli, Longchem and Anaki ‘C’ police stations are covered.

The Yanglok police station area in Longleng district has also been included.

In Wokha district, the notification covers Bhandari, Champang and Ralan police stations.

In Zunheboto district, the areas under Ghatashi, Pughoboto, Satakha, Suruhuto, Zunheboto and Aghunato police stations have been covered.

The MHA notification said these areas were previously declared “disturbed” for six months from April 1, 2026, following an earlier notification dated March 23.

Manipur Under AFSPA

Separately, the MHA has declared the entire state of Manipur, except areas under 13 specified police stations, as a “disturbed area” under Section 3 of the AFSPA.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has declared the entire state of Manipur, excluding areas under 13 specified police stations, as a “disturbed area” under the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958.



The declaration will remain in effect for six months from October 1, 2026, unless… pic.twitter.com/sy1GbMDfTt — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 25, 2026

The declaration in Manipur will also remain in force for six months from October 1, 2026, unless withdrawn earlier.

The AFSPA empowers the Central Government to declare an area as “disturbed” under Section 3 of the Act when it considers the area to be in such a disturbed or dangerous condition that the use of armed forces is necessary.

Arunachal Also Under AFSPA

The Ministry of Home Affairs has declared Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts of Arunachal Pradesh, along with specified areas in Namsai district, as “disturbed areas” under the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958. The declaration will remain in effect for six months from October 1, 2026, unless withdrawn earlier.