Sikh Nagar Kirtan Targeted Again In New Zealand: Procession Disrupted, Participants Intimidated

HomeNewsSikh Nagar Kirtan Targeted Again In New Zealand: Procession Disrupted, Participants Intimidated

Sukhbir Singh Badal appealed to EAM Jaishankar to “immediately take up this matter diplomatically” with the New Zealand government and ensure protection of Sikh religious freedom abroad.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 11 Jan 2026 09:16 PM (IST)

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal has raised concern over what he called repeated disruptions of peaceful Sikh Nagar Kirtans in New Zealand, urging the Centre to take up the matter diplomatically with Wellington. His remarks came after a fresh incident in Tauranga, where a Sikh religious procession was allegedly interrupted. Badal said such disruptions were deeply troubling and stressed that Nagar Kirtans are sacred events that promote peace, unity and community service. The issue has drawn wider attention as similar intimidation was reported last month during another Nagar Kirtan in Manurewa, south Auckland.

Badal Urges MEA To Raise Issue With New Zealand

In a post on X, Badal said the Sikh community had shown restraint despite provocation, noting that Sikhs always pray for “Sarbat Da Bhala” (welfare of all). He appealed to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to “immediately take up this matter diplomatically” with the New Zealand government and ensure protection of Sikh religious freedom abroad. Badal said peaceful religious expression must remain safe for everyone and added that the SAD stood with the Sikh diaspora.

Badal had earlier taken up the issue last month as well, after a Nagar Kirtan in Manurewa was allegedly disrupted by local protesters. He had said such intimidation threatened religious freedom and the spirit of universal brotherhood.

SGPC Flags ‘Attack On Universal Message’

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami has also condemned the incidents, stressing that Sikhism is rooted in brotherhood, service and welfare for all. Dhami said Nagar Kirtan is a sacred Sikh tradition that carries a message of harmony, love and unity, and opposing such events amounts to an attack on the universal teachings of Sikh Gurus.

He also said the Sikh community, spread across countries globally, has consistently lived in harmony with local populations while respecting the laws and cultures of their host nations. Dhami highlighted that through langar and selfless service, Sikh religious events strengthen social cohesion and convey a broader message of service to humanity.

Published at : 11 Jan 2026 09:16 PM (IST)
