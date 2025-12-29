Akal Takht Bans Films, AI Videos on Sikh History; Reiterates Anand Karaj Rules

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A high-level meeting of the five Singh Sahibs was held at the secretariat of Sri Akal Takht Sahib, where key decisions were taken on sensitive religious matters, including the issue of 328 sacred forms of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji, restrictions on films and digital content, and rules governing the conduct of Anand Karaj. Chaired by Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj, the acting Jathedar of Sri Akal Takht Sahib, the meeting reaffirmed the authority of Sikh religious institutions and issued a strong warning against government interference in Sikh religious affairs.

'No Government Interference'

The Panj Singh Sahibs underlined that the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee is an elected, constitutional and religious body representing the Sikh community. They stated unequivocally that no government has the right to interfere in the internal affairs of the Sikh religion. A warning was issued to the Punjab government, stating that if such interference continues, action will be taken strictly in accordance with Sikh religious traditions.

On the issue of the 328 sacred forms of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji, the Singh Sahibs clarified that the matter must be resolved exclusively through Sri Akal Takht Sahib and the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee. They asserted that the involvement of the government or the police in this issue is neither appropriate nor in the interest of the Sikh religious community.

Ban On Anand Karaj Outside Gurdwaras

The meeting also reiterated that conducting Anand Karaj ceremonies by installing Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji at marriage palaces, resorts, beaches, farmhouses or other commercial venues is strictly prohibited. The Singh Sahibs warned that strict action would be taken against anyone found violating this directive.

In a significant decision related to films and digital media, the Panj Singh Sahibs declared that no films, animations or AI-generated videos depicting Sikh religious figures, martyrs, Sikh history or religious rituals would be permitted. The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee has been instructed to formally communicate this decision to major film producers, clearly directing them not to produce any film or digital content related to Sikh history without prior permission.

The decisions taken at the meeting reinforce the central role of Sri Akal Takht Sahib in safeguarding Sikh religious principles and traditions, while drawing clear boundaries against commercialisation, misrepresentation and external interference in matters of faith.