Saudi Arabia Elevates Diaspora Outreach With ‘Global Harmony Initiative’

Saudi Arabia is rapidly emerging as the most preferred destination for the Indian diaspora, as the country sheds its orthodox and conservative image under the ambitious ‘Saudi Vision 2030’ led by Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman (MBS). With nearly 3 million Indians currently residing there, many believe that Saudi Arabia could become the “second Dubai” as they plan for their future and that of the next generations.

In an effort to make the country more appealing to its citizens as well as to the teeming million diaspora that resides there, the Saudi government has come up with modern-day recreational centres such as 'Boulevard World' where families can spend an entire day while indulging in savouring global cuisines from Chinese spring rolls to American hotdogs.

Members of the Indian diaspora celebrating Riyadh Festival. Image Source: Nayanima Basu

Last month, the Saudi government concluded its second mega event-Global Harmony 2-initiative, one of the Quality of Life Program initiatives under the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 that was held at Riyadh’s swish Suwaidi Park. The initiative's activities highlight the lives of residents in the Kingdom, across their professional, family, and social dimensions, showcasing their success stories and contributions to the economy, culture, and the arts.

“This is our second time attending the festival, and this time we have brought our entire family. My sisters flew in from India just to experience the vibrancy of this event. This is the one time of the year when we take leave from work to fully enjoy India Cultural Week,” said Minnu, a teacher in Riyadh, in an interview with ABP Live.

Originally from Kerala, Minnu, 32, moved to Saudi Arabia seven years ago after getting married. Her husband, George, 34, works as an IT engineer. Initially, Minnu felt apprehensive about her new lifestyle in Saudi Arabia, but now she has no desire to return to India.

“When I first arrived, everything felt so different, and I would ask my husband to take me back to Kerala. But now he wants to go back, and I want to stay here. I love it here. Life is easier, the people are warm, and we do not face any discrimination,” she shared, as their 6-year-old son danced along to Bollywood hits played by the DJ, who was specially flown-in from India.

The ‘India Cultural Week’ was celebrated as part of the inaugural session of the Riyadh Season that was held from November 2-11. It underscores their vital roles in the fabric of Saudi society and demonstrates the deep integration between residents and citizens in the national development journey. Through a series of cultural, artistic, and entertainment activities included in Riyadh Season, the world's diversity is showcased with a unifying Saudi spirit.

As many as fourteen different cultures, representing countries spanning Asia, Africa, and the Arab world, come together in harmony to create a vibrant human mosaic.

Residents of Riyadh enjoying a Friday evening at 'Boulevard World'. Image Source: Nayanima Basu

According to Saudi government officials, the ‘Global Harmony’ is a national project aimed at promoting awareness of diversity as a cultural value while solidifying the concept of harmony within Saudi society as a cornerstone of stability and sustainable development.

The Indian diaspora in Saudi Arabia is massive, estimated around 2.4 to 2.7 million people as of late 2024-2025 and the community is mostly concentrated in cities like Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dammam. The Indian diaspora in the Kingdom is one of the largest Indian expatriate communities globally, second only to the UAE in the Gulf region.

Zikrur Rahman, former Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, told ABP Live, “No doubt these are constructive initiatives to bring the local and expatriate communities closer to each other and understand in depth the culture, the traditions of each other. The Indian diaspora everywhere has made a mark of the country’s rich values, tolerance and wisdom. The closer are the two communities, closer the interaction and understanding in almost all the fields.”

He said, “Such initiatives have already shown results. The very first Saudi Initiative last year had witnessed intermingling of locals, women, children, parents, their guardians with their presence in huge numbers last year. They were there to see the warmth of the Indian diaspora in welcoming locals to the joyful events.”

Rahman, who was posted in both Riyadh and Jeddah and was also India’s envoy to Palestine, said, “This year crowds in huge numbers clearly showed that the Saudi efforts have started paying dividends. Both Saudis and Indians were seen interacting with each other in food joints, musical events and even in normal gatherings which was an encouraging sight and definitely strengthened bilateral relations and cooperation through organising events within the global harmony initiative framework.”

(Nayanima Basu, an independent journalist, was in Riyadh on an invitation from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.)