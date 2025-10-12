Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNews'Sanatan Tradition Never Rigid': CM Yogi Adityanath Says 'Secular Word Secretly Inserted' In Constitution

Emphasising the inclusive nature of India's spiritual heritage, Yogi said, "We have never said that only those who visit temples are Hindus and those who don't are not. Our tradition embraces all."

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 12 Oct 2025 05:43 PM (IST)
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that India’s Sanatan Dharma tradition has never been rigid in its modes of worship, yet the world continues to misunderstand the distinction between dharma (righteous duty) and panth (religious sect).

Speaking at the Prabuddhjan Samvad Sangam held at Bhurkuda Siddh Peeth in Ghazipur, the Chief Minister remarked that the term “secular” was “secretly inserted” into the Constitution drafted by Dr B.R. Ambedkar.

‘Sanatan Tradition Embraces All’

Emphasising the inclusive nature of India’s spiritual heritage, Yogi said, “We have never said that only those who visit temples are Hindus and those who don’t are not. Our tradition embraces all.”

He quoted Sant Ramanand’s words — “Jati pati puche na koi, Hari ko bhaje so Hari ka hoi” — to underline the message of equality and devotion beyond caste and community.

The Chief Minister said the world has failed to grasp the universal spirit of Sanatan Dharma, which rests on tolerance and spiritual wisdom.

Vision for a ‘Viksit Uttar Pradesh @2047’

Reiterating his development agenda, Yogi said, “Uttar Pradesh will be developed into a progressive state where every hand has work, every family has a roof, every crop field has water, every face reflects happiness, and every daughter and trader feels safe.”

He added that through inclusive growth and public welfare, Uttar Pradesh would emerge as a driving force in India’s economy. The Chief Minister called upon educational and social institutions to share suggestions for achieving holistic progress in key sectors such as education, healthcare, agriculture, skill development, tourism, and investment.

Statue of Saint Ramashray Das Ji Unveiled

During his visit, Yogi unveiled a grand statue of the revered saint Ramashray Das Ji Maharaj at Bhurkuda Siddh Peeth. He interacted with Peethadhishwar Pujya Sant Shri Shatrughna Das Ji Maharaj, members of the college faculty, and local residents.

He said Bhurkuda Siddh Peeth is deeply connected to India’s spiritual and social fabric, particularly through the Satanami Sampradaya. Remembering the saint’s contributions, Yogi said the installation of his statue would “serve as a lasting inspiration for future generations”.

Call for Integrating Spiritual Wisdom with Modern Education

Referring to Ghazipur’s rich historical and spiritual lineage, Yogi recalled the connection between Maharshi Vishwamitra and Lord Ram. He said the Maharshi Vishwamitra Government Medical College in Ghazipur was founded on this very tradition of knowledge and service.

Urging teachers and students to uphold discipline and respect for their gurus and saints, Yogi stressed the need to merge modern knowledge with traditional spiritual insight for the welfare of society and the nation.

Diwali Greetings and Dignitaries Present

At the conclusion of the programme, the Chief Minister extended Diwali greetings to students, teachers, devotees, and followers of the college and Peeth. He also spoke about the spiritual and cultural significance of installing the statue of Sant Ramashray Das Ji Maharaj.

Among those present were Pujya Sant Shri Shatrughna Das Ji Maharaj, Minister of State (Independent Charge) Ravindra Jaiswal, Rajya Sabha MP Sangeeta Bind Balwant, MLA from Jakhaniya Bedi Ram, BJP functionaries, and other dignitaries.

Published at : 12 Oct 2025 05:43 PM (IST)
