HomeNewsWorldAfghanistan FM Muttaqi Hits Out At Pakistan, Denies TTP Presence: 'Control Issues In Your Territory Instead Of...'

Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi stated most Pakistanis are peace-loving, blaming "elements" for border tensions. He said Afghanistan retaliated against Pakistani escalation, then paused due to mediation.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 12 Oct 2025 03:56 PM (IST)
Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi has stressed that the majority of Pakistanis are “peace-loving” and that Afghanistan has no issues with Pakistani civilians, but emphasised that if Islamabad did not want peaceful relations, the Taliban “has other options as well. Denying the presence of Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in Afghanistan, Muttaqi advised Pakistan to control issues in its territory rather than blame his side.

Speaking on the rising tensions along the border, he said, “We have no issues with the Pakistani civilians. There are a few elements in Pakistan that are creating tensions. Afghanistan will safeguard its borders and its national interest, and that is why it immediately retaliated to the escalation from Pakistan. We achieved our military objectives last night, and our friends, Qatar and Saudi Arabia, have expressed that this conflict should come to an end, so we have paused it from our side for the time being.”

“The situation is now under control. We only want good relations and peace… When someone tries to interfere in our internal matters, all civilians, government heads, ulemas, and all religious leaders come together to fight in the interest of the country… Afghanistan has been under conflict for 40 years… Afghanistan is finally free and is working for peace… If Pakistan doesn’t want good relations and peace, then Afghanistan has other options as well,” he remarked, as quoted by news agency ANI.

Muttaqi also claimed that TTP is no longer present in Afghanistan. He said, “There is no presence of TTP in Afghanistan now. Even prior to our return to Kabul, the Pakistan military carried out operations in tribal areas that led to the displacement of a large number of people. The US military and the US-supported former government gave refuge to them on Afghan soil. They are Pakistani people from displaced areas and are allowed to live in the country as refugees... The Afghanistan-Pakistan border, the Durand Line is more than 2,400 km long. It could neither be controlled by 'Changez' nor 'Angrez'... Strength alone cannot control it.”

“If Pakistan wants peace, they have a bigger army and better intelligence - why are they not controlling it? This fight is inside Pakistan. Instead of blaming us, they should control the issues in their territory. Why is Pakistan not taking its people into confidence? Many people in Pakistan, and certainly we, do not want the fight to continue. But Pakistan should take control of these groups. Why endanger its own people to please a few?” he added.

Pakistan-Afghanistan Border Clashes, Kabul Claims Heavy Casualties

According to the Taliban government’s chief spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid, Afghan forces captured 25 Pakistani army posts during overnight operations, killing 58 soldiers and wounding 30 others, news agency AP reported. The Defence Ministry of Afghanistan said its forces had conducted “retaliatory and successful operations” along the border and warned that “If the opposing side again violates Afghanistan’s territorial integrity, our armed forces are fully prepared to defend the nation’s borders and will deliver a strong response.”

The Torkham crossing, a key trade route between the two nations, did not open at its usual 8 am schedule on Sunday. Pakistan has accused Afghanistan of harbouring members of the banned TTP, a claim Kabul denies. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the assaults, stating that Pakistan’s army “not only gave a befitting reply to Afghanistan’s provocations but also destroyed several of their posts, forcing them to retreat.”

Regional powers have expressed concern over the escalation. Qatar’s Foreign Ministry urged both sides to prioritise “dialogue, diplomacy and restraint”, while Saudi Arabia called for “restraint, avoidance of escalation and the adoption of dialogue and wisdom to help de-escalate tensions and maintain the security and stability of the region”.

According to AP, a senior Pakistani security official, speaking anonymously, said Afghan forces had opened fire in northwestern border districts, including Chitral, Bajaur, Mohmand, Angoor Adda, and Kurram. Pakistani troops reportedly responded with heavy weaponry near Tirah in Khyber district and across the frontier in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province.

Published at : 12 Oct 2025 03:56 PM (IST)
Amir Khan Muttaqi Pakistan Afghanistan Pakistan-Afghanistan Tensions
