West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday described the alleged gangrape of a medical student in Durgapur, Paschim Bardhaman district, as “shocking” and assured that no accused would be spared. Speaking to reporters at Kolkata airport before heading to north Bengal to review relief work following natural disasters, she said, “This is a shocking incident… We have zero tolerance for such crimes. Three accused have been arrested and police are conducting searches for others. Nobody will be spared.”

The survivor, a second-year student from Jaleswar in Odisha’s Balasore district, was reportedly attacked outside the private medical college campus on Friday night while out for dinner with a classmate. Mamata Banerjee stated that private institutions also bear responsibility for student safety. “Private colleges must ensure security within and around their campuses,” she said, as per news agency PTI.

"She was studying in a private medical college. Whose responsibility is it? How did she come out at 12.30 at night?" she asked, as per NDTV.

Banerjee further advised female boarders, particularly those from outside the state, to adhere to hostel rules and avoid venturing out late at night, while affirming their fundamental rights. “Students staying in hostels, especially those who have come to West Bengal to study from outside the state, are expected to follow the rules of the hostels. They should avoid venturing out late at night, although they have the fundamental right to go wherever they want,” she stated.

The Chief Minister added that police resources are limited and it is not feasible to monitor everyone’s movements at all times. “Officers would not know who is leaving home at night and cannot stand guard outside every home,” she explained.

Mamata Banerjee also drew parallels with incidents in other states, remarking, “Three weeks ago, three girls were raped on the beach in Odisha. What action is being taken by the Odisha government? Such incidents have taken place in Manipur, UP, Bihar, Odisha; we also think the government must take stringent action there.”

BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul Slams CM Mamata Banerjee, Says ‘Should Have Some Shame’

BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul criticised the state government, highlighting infrastructural gaps and law enforcement lapses. “The incident happened outside the college. The rule is that they cannot go out after 10 pm, but she was out at 8… The road outside the college does not have even a single light installed. There is no CCTV. The forest is just 500m away. All the immoral activities take place there. Your police know everything,” she told news agency ANI.

“Mamata Banerjee should have some shame. The attitude of her government is that the facts have to be suppressed… They are hiding the medical report in this case. They will also hide whether the rape took place or not. The sections in the FIR will be weak. All of us will shout for a month. We will forget about this rape because another 20 rapes will take place in a month. By then, the police will impose weaker sections and release the accused… This is Mamata Banerjee’s Bangla,” she added.

The BJP MLA further accused the Mamata Banerjee government of ‘Taliban mindset’ as she said, “We have a Taliban government in Afghanistan and we have Mamata Banerjee's government in West Bengal. Mamata Banerjee today is saying that this girl, the victim of the Durgapur incident, had gone out at 12 o'clock at night. Mamata Banerjee, please don't lie. The CCTV footage shows that she went out to fetch her food at 7.58 pm or 8 pm... So please do not try to put the blame on the girl and the institution. What do you think? After 12 am, women shouldn't go out? Doctors who are doing night duty in hospitals shouldn't go out? Nurses who give us service shouldn't go out? The IT sector shouldn't go out and do its duty. People in the service industry shouldn't go out.”

“This kind of Taliban mentality is shameful. Actually, you have always been protecting the rapists and cursing the victims. Because these rapists are TMC cadres, and in the coming 2026 elections, you will use them for vote-rigging and booth-capturing, to create terror among the people of Bengal. The people of Bengal have also understood. We don't want your Lakshmir Bhandar. We want respect. On one hand, you will give us Lakshmir Bhandar of Rs 1000, and on the other hand, you will rape us, gang-rape us and not give us justice. This is not done. So in 2026, women of Bengal will take a poll and will teach you a lesson. They have already decided who to vote for,” Paul remarked.

Durgapur Gang Rape: 3 Arrested, Father Reveals Harrowing Details

Speaking to reporters, Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate DCP Abhishek Gupta said, “Three persons have been arrested so far. They have been forwarded to the Court today. Further investigation is ongoing, and everything is going according to the protocol. All investigation is taking place.”

The victim’s father shared harrowing details of the incident, stating that his daughter had stepped out with a classmate to get food when two or three other men allegedly attacked her. “At 10 PM, her friend called us and said that your daughter had been raped. We live in Jaleshwar. My daughter was studying here. Yesterday, one of her classmates took her out on the pretext of getting something to eat, but when two or three other men arrived, he abandoned her and fled. They raped her… This incident occurred between 8:00 and 9:00 PM. The hostel was far away, and she had come here to eat. The security arrangements are not sufficient… Such a serious incident occurred, but no action has been taken. There is no system here, no response…” he told reporters.