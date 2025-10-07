Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ukraine Captures Indian National Fighting For Russian Forces, Embassy In Kyiv Verifying Claims: Reports

As per reports, after 16 days of military training, Majoti was sent on his first combat mission on October 1 by Russia, which lasted three days

By : ABP Live News, ABP Live News | Updated at : 07 Oct 2025 10:48 PM (IST)
Ukraine’s 63rd Mechanized Brigade has reported that it captured an Indian national, Majoti Sahil Mohamed Hussein, who was fighting alongside Russian forces. Majoti, a 22-year-old student from Morbi, India, had travelled to Russia to pursue university studies.

In a video released by the brigade, Majoti said he had been sentenced to seven years in a Russian prison on drug-related charges and was offered the chance to sign a contract with the Russian military to avoid further punishment. “I didn’t want to stay in prison, so I signed a contract for the special military operation,” he said, referring to Russia’s term for its invasion of Ukraine. 

As per reports, after 16 days of military training, Majoti was sent on his first combat mission on October 1, which lasted three days. Following a conflict with his commander, he surrendered to Ukrainian troops of the 63rd Mechanized Brigade. He said, 'I came across a Ukrainian trench position about 2-3 kilometres away. I immediately put down my rifle and said I didn’t want to fight. I needed help.'

Majoti also claimed he never received the promised financial compensation for joining the Russian army. “I don’t want to go back to Russia. There is no truth there, nothing. I’d rather go to prison here in Ukraine,” he added.

According to Sources, the Indian Mission in Kyiv is ascertaining the veracity of the reports of an Indian national being captured by Ukrainian Forces. It has not yet received any formal communication from the Ukrainian side in this regard.

Reports indicate that at least 12 Indians have died fighting for Russia, while 16 are missing. The issue has become a subject of heightened concern between New Delhi and Moscow, with India maintaining a neutral stance in the Russia-Ukraine war and continuing to purchase Russian oil amid Western sanctions.

Ukraine has captured multiple foreign fighters recruited by Russia. A Russian independent investigation in April identified more than 1,500 foreign nationals from 48 countries enlisted with the Russian military.

Published at : 07 Oct 2025 10:44 PM (IST)
World News Russian Military Russua Ukraine War Indian Student Held
