Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsHimachal Pradesh: 15 Dead As Landslide Hits Bus In Bilaspur, PM Modi Announces Rs 2 Lakh Ex Gratia

Himachal Pradesh: 15 Dead As Landslide Hits Bus In Bilaspur, PM Modi Announces Rs 2 Lakh Ex Gratia

Officials said continuous rainfall in the Bilaspur region had weakened the hillside slope, causing it to collapse and hit the bus, resulting in 15 deaths and several injuries.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 07 Oct 2025 11:56 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

More than a dozen people have tragically lost their lives after a massive landslide struck a private passenger bus in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur district on Tuesday evening. According to officials, the accident occurred around 6:30 pm in the Bhalughat area of the Jhandutta assembly segment. The bus, believed to be carrying between 25 and 30 passengers, was en route from Marotan to Ghumarwin when it was hit by the landslide.

So far, 15 bodies have been recovered from the debris, including the driver and the conductor of the bus, according to J R Katwal, the local BJP MLA for Jhandutta, who spoke to PTI from the spot. While three people have been successfully rescued and sent to hospital, officials fear that several others remain trapped beneath the rubble. Intermittent rains have been lashing the area since Monday, likely contributing to the instability of the hillside.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Rs 2 lakh ex gratia for the victims’ families as he expressed grief over the deaths.

The Prime Minister's Office posted, "Saddened by the loss of lives due to a mishap in Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh. My thoughts are with the affected people and their families during this difficult time. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from the PMNRF will be given to the next of kin of each deceased, and the injured will be provided Rs. 50,000.”

Rescue and Relief Operations Underway

The rescue operation is being conducted by police and district administration officials. Bilaspur Superintendent of Police Sandeep Dhawal confirmed that the efforts were "going on in full swing" and that "15 bodies have been recovered from the rubble." The injured are being rushed to Ghumarwin Community Health Centre and Jhanduta Hospital for treatment in Bilaspur district. 

Officials said continuous rainfall in the region had weakened the hillside slope, leading to the collapse that caused the fatal accident. 

According to PTI, the scale of the disaster was highlighted by an eyewitness involved in the rescue operation, who said, "Whole mountain came crashing down on the bus."

Following the tragedy, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu directed officials to “expedite the rescue operations,” according to an official statement.

On the accident in Bilaspur, Himachal Road Transport Corporation Board Member Sandeep Sankhyan told news agency ANI, "I spoke with the Bilaspur SP... I just learned that there have been 15 casualties, out of which nine are men, four are women, and two children, both are boys..."

Prez Murmu, HM Amit Shah, Himachal CM Sukhu Expresses Grief

President Droupadi Murmu, Union Health Minister J P Nadda, Chief Minister Sukhu, and Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri have also conveyed their grief over the tragic event.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed deep sorrow over the incident, offering condolences to the families of those killed. He said the state government stands firmly with the affected families and assured all possible assistance.

“The government is with the victims in this difficult time and will provide every possible help,” CM Sukhu said, praying for the departed souls.

He also instructed district officials to intensify relief and rescue operations and ensure that all injured persons receive immediate medical attention. The Chief Minister is monitoring the situation closely from Shimla and remains in constant touch with the local administration.

President Droupadi Murmu termed the accident as "extremely tragic". "The news of the deaths of several people in a bus accident caused by a landslide in Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh, is extremely tragic. I express my condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones and pray for the speedy recovery of those who have been injured," she stated.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah took to X and wrote, "I am deeply saddened by the bus accident caused by a landslide in Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh. NDRF teams have reached the incident site and are engaged in rescue operations. I express my condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in this accident. At the same time, I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured."

Congress Assures Assistance On 'War-Footing'

Congress leaders, including party president Mallikarjun Kharge and General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, offered their condolences and assured support for the victims.

In a post on X written in Hindi, Congress President Kharge stated that the tragic bus accident "is deeply saddening and unfortunate." He confirmed the state government's robust response to the crisis: "The state government is continuing its rescue operation on a war footing. The chief minister is personally overseeing the relief and rescue efforts, and the government is providing all possible assistance to the victims."

Kharge added, "Our deepest condolences go out to the bereaved families. We stand with them."

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also posted in Hindi on X, saying, "The news of the deaths and injuries of a large number of passengers due to a landslide in Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh, is deeply saddening. May the departed souls rest in peace. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. I wish the injured a speedy recovery." She affirmed that “In this hour of crisis, the state's Congress government stands with the victims in every way; efforts are being made on a war-footing to provide all possible assistance and relief.”

Also read
Published at : 07 Oct 2025 09:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
Himachal Rains Himachal Landslides Bilaspur Tragedy Landslide Hits Bus
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
Himachal Pradesh: 15 Dead As Landslide Hits Bus In Bilaspur, PM Modi Announces Rs 2 Lakh Ex Gratia
Himachal Pradesh: 15 Dead As Landslide Hits Bus In Bilaspur, PM Modi Announces Rs 2 Lakh Ex Gratia
India
UKSSSC Case ‘Not Paper Leak’: CM Dhami Defends 'Nakal Jihad' Remark, Opens Up On Recent Disasters – ABP Exclusive
UKSSSC Case ‘Not Paper Leak’: CM Dhami Defends 'Nakal Jihad' Remark – ABP Exclusive
News
PM Modi Extends Birthday Greetings To Putin, Highlights Deepening India–Russia Ties Ahead Of Prez Visit
PM Modi Extends Birthday Greetings To Putin, Highlights Deepening India–Russia Ties Ahead Of Prez Visit
World
‘Merger Of Canada, US’: Trump Quips In Meeting With Mark Carney; Says ‘Real Chance’ For Gaza Peace
'Merger Of Canada, US’: Trump Quips In Meeting With Mark Carney — WATCH
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: BJP MP Khagen Murmu Attacked In West Bengal; Protests Erupt At Bengal Bhavan Delhi Today
Politics Update: BJP Leverages Stars Maithili Thakur And Pawan Singh Ahead Of Bihar Polls
Politics Alert: Maithili Thakur Eyes Bihar Entry From Bene Patti To Serve People Through BJP
Breaking: Heavy Snowfall And Rain Hit Jammu Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh And Uttarakhand, Temperatures Plunge
Breaking: Shilpa Shetty Questioned For 5 Hours By Mumbai Police In ₹60 Crore Fraud Case
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Shoba Suri
Shoba Suri
One Village, One Plan: Breaking Silos For Rural Nutrition Security
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget