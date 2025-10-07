Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





More than a dozen people have tragically lost their lives after a massive landslide struck a private passenger bus in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur district on Tuesday evening. According to officials, the accident occurred around 6:30 pm in the Bhalughat area of the Jhandutta assembly segment. The bus, believed to be carrying between 25 and 30 passengers, was en route from Marotan to Ghumarwin when it was hit by the landslide.

So far, 15 bodies have been recovered from the debris, including the driver and the conductor of the bus, according to J R Katwal, the local BJP MLA for Jhandutta, who spoke to PTI from the spot. While three people have been successfully rescued and sent to hospital, officials fear that several others remain trapped beneath the rubble. Intermittent rains have been lashing the area since Monday, likely contributing to the instability of the hillside.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Rs 2 lakh ex gratia for the victims’ families as he expressed grief over the deaths.

The Prime Minister's Office posted, "Saddened by the loss of lives due to a mishap in Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh. My thoughts are with the affected people and their families during this difficult time. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from the PMNRF will be given to the next of kin of each deceased, and the injured will be provided Rs. 50,000.”

Rescue and Relief Operations Underway

The rescue operation is being conducted by police and district administration officials. Bilaspur Superintendent of Police Sandeep Dhawal confirmed that the efforts were "going on in full swing" and that "15 bodies have been recovered from the rubble." The injured are being rushed to Ghumarwin Community Health Centre and Jhanduta Hospital for treatment in Bilaspur district.

Officials said continuous rainfall in the region had weakened the hillside slope, leading to the collapse that caused the fatal accident.

According to PTI, the scale of the disaster was highlighted by an eyewitness involved in the rescue operation, who said, "Whole mountain came crashing down on the bus."

Following the tragedy, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu directed officials to “expedite the rescue operations,” according to an official statement.

On the accident in Bilaspur, Himachal Road Transport Corporation Board Member Sandeep Sankhyan told news agency ANI, "I spoke with the Bilaspur SP... I just learned that there have been 15 casualties, out of which nine are men, four are women, and two children, both are boys..."

#WATCH | Bilaspur | On the private bus accident in Bilaspur, Himachal Road Transport Corporation Board Member, Sandeep Sankhyan, says, "I spoke with the Bilaspur SP... I just learned that there have been 15 casualties, out of which nine are men, four are women, and two children,… https://t.co/0cmrhnsaQZ pic.twitter.com/Du12DzSaKo — ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2025

Prez Murmu, HM Amit Shah, Himachal CM Sukhu Expresses Grief

President Droupadi Murmu, Union Health Minister J P Nadda, Chief Minister Sukhu, and Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri have also conveyed their grief over the tragic event.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed deep sorrow over the incident, offering condolences to the families of those killed. He said the state government stands firmly with the affected families and assured all possible assistance.

“The government is with the victims in this difficult time and will provide every possible help,” CM Sukhu said, praying for the departed souls.

He also instructed district officials to intensify relief and rescue operations and ensure that all injured persons receive immediate medical attention. The Chief Minister is monitoring the situation closely from Shimla and remains in constant touch with the local administration.

President Droupadi Murmu termed the accident as "extremely tragic". "The news of the deaths of several people in a bus accident caused by a landslide in Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh, is extremely tragic. I express my condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones and pray for the speedy recovery of those who have been injured," she stated.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah took to X and wrote, "I am deeply saddened by the bus accident caused by a landslide in Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh. NDRF teams have reached the incident site and are engaged in rescue operations. I express my condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in this accident. At the same time, I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured."

Congress Assures Assistance On 'War-Footing'

Congress leaders, including party president Mallikarjun Kharge and General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, offered their condolences and assured support for the victims.

In a post on X written in Hindi, Congress President Kharge stated that the tragic bus accident "is deeply saddening and unfortunate." He confirmed the state government's robust response to the crisis: "The state government is continuing its rescue operation on a war footing. The chief minister is personally overseeing the relief and rescue efforts, and the government is providing all possible assistance to the victims."

Kharge added, "Our deepest condolences go out to the bereaved families. We stand with them."

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also posted in Hindi on X, saying, "The news of the deaths and injuries of a large number of passengers due to a landslide in Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh, is deeply saddening. May the departed souls rest in peace. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. I wish the injured a speedy recovery." She affirmed that “In this hour of crisis, the state's Congress government stands with the victims in every way; efforts are being made on a war-footing to provide all possible assistance and relief.”