Expired Food Aid? Viral Post Sparks Row Over Pakistan’s Relief Supplies to Sri Lanka

A diplomatic embarrassment has erupted after a deleted social media post from Pakistan’s High Commission in Colombo appeared to show expired food items being sent to Sri Lanka as part of its relief assistance following Cyclone Ditwah’s devastating impact.

The screenshot, widely circulated across platforms, highlighted what looked like October 2024 expiry dates on food bags included in the shipment. This quickly triggered criticism from users online, many accusing Pakistan of sending “garbage” rather than genuine support to the flood-hit nation.

Netizens Accuse Pakistan of Dumping Expired Aid

In the now-removed post on X, the High Commission shared photos of relief packages along with the message:

“Relief packages from Pakistan have been successfully delivered to assist our brothers and sisters affected by the recent floods in Sri Lanka, which signifies our unwavering solidarity.”

However, social media users were quick to notice the expiry labels on the food bags and called out the gesture as disrespectful. One user wrote that Pakistan had chosen to offload expired goods instead of properly disposing of them. Another user quipped, “Comments na kholen paijaan (Don’t open the comments, brother),” hinting at the backlash already building.

Pak Navy Responds to Claims

Amid the growing criticism, claims began circulating that the Pakistan Navy had clarified the situation. According to a post by Jamila Husain, editor-in-chief of the Daily Mirror, the bags displayed in the images were already on a naval ship for a military exercise and were used solely for transportation. The rice inside, she said, was fresh and intended for immediate distribution.

The clarification urged people not to fall for “fake agendas”, asserting that Pakistan remained committed to helping Sri Lankans in their time of need.

Fresh Post After Backlash

In a subsequent update on Tuesday, the High Commission shared new photos of ration bags being distributed through Colombo’s Gangarama Temple, stating that Pakistan’s High Commissioner, Maj Gen Faheem Ul Aziz, personally visited the temple as part of the relief effort.

Cyclone Ditwah brought catastrophic flooding and landslides across Sri Lanka, killing at least 410 people, according to AFP, and leaving thousands displaced as the island nation struggles to recover.