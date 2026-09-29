Revanth Reddy's 'Rich God, Poor God' Remark Draws Fire From BJP For 'Absurd Statement'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Telangana CM Revanth Reddy sparked row with religious remarks.

He contrasted Lord Ram and Shiva, linking them to rich/poor.

BJP condemned remarks, accusing CM of dividing society.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy's remarks comparing Lord Ram and Lord Shiva have drawn criticism from the BJP, with state party president N Ramchander Rao calling the statement "absurd" and "highly condemnable".

Rao accused Reddy of attempting to divide the country along north-south lines and pursuing vote-bank politics. He also called for protests across Telangana against the chief minister's remarks.

What Revanth Reddy Said

Reddy, on September 28, claimed that the Congress had succeeded only in the southern states but struggled in the north because the BJP had stolen Lord Ram, who is revered there, while Lord Shiva is worshipped in the south.

Speaking at an interactive session organised by a media organisation in Delhi, Reddy also claimed that Shiva was the God of the poor, Ram was the God of the rich, and the BJP was a party of the rich.

BJP Slams Telangana CM

"Reddy's statement on Hindu gods is highly condemnable. It is objectionable. It is an absurd statement by a person holding a Constitutional post," Rao told PTI Videos.

Rao alleged that Reddy was "playing at the hands of Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi", whom he accused of not respecting Hinduism.

Recalling Reddy's past remarks that Congress means Muslims and Muslims mean Congress, Rao alleged that the chief minister was seeking to unite Muslims while dividing Hindus.

He further alleged that Reddy was trying to divide society by portraying Lord Ram as the God of the rich and Shiva as the God of the poor, and accused him of using religious and north-south divisions for vote-bank politics.

Rao Calls For Protests Across Telangana

Rao also alleged that Reddy had previously mocked Hindu gods by referring to local deities associated with the consumption of toddy and non-vegetarian food.

"Reddy, who had become anti-Hindu, had even described himself as Revanth Uddin," Rao alleged.

Rao asked BJP activists to burn effigies of Reddy at the mandal level across Telangana.