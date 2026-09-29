India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsRevanth Reddy's 'Rich God, Poor God' Remark Draws Fire From BJP For 'Absurd Statement'

Revanth Reddy's 'Rich God, Poor God' Remark Draws Fire From BJP For 'Absurd Statement'

Rao accused Reddy of attempting to divide the country along north-south lines and pursuing vote-bank politics. He also called for protests across Telangana against the chief minister's remarks.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 29 Sep 2026 07:40 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Telangana CM Revanth Reddy sparked row with religious remarks.
  • He contrasted Lord Ram and Shiva, linking them to rich/poor.
  • BJP condemned remarks, accusing CM of dividing society.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy's remarks comparing Lord Ram and Lord Shiva have drawn criticism from the BJP, with state party president N Ramchander Rao calling the statement "absurd" and "highly condemnable".

Rao accused Reddy of attempting to divide the country along north-south lines and pursuing vote-bank politics. He also called for protests across Telangana against the chief minister's remarks.

What Revanth Reddy Said

Reddy, on September 28, claimed that the Congress had succeeded only in the southern states but struggled in the north because the BJP had stolen Lord Ram, who is revered there, while Lord Shiva is worshipped in the south.

Speaking at an interactive session organised by a media organisation in Delhi, Reddy also claimed that Shiva was the God of the poor, Ram was the God of the rich, and the BJP was a party of the rich.

BJP Slams Telangana CM

"Reddy's statement on Hindu gods is highly condemnable. It is objectionable. It is an absurd statement by a person holding a Constitutional post," Rao told PTI Videos.

Rao alleged that Reddy was "playing at the hands of Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi", whom he accused of not respecting Hinduism.

Recalling Reddy's past remarks that Congress means Muslims and Muslims mean Congress, Rao alleged that the chief minister was seeking to unite Muslims while dividing Hindus.

He further alleged that Reddy was trying to divide society by portraying Lord Ram as the God of the rich and Shiva as the God of the poor, and accused him of using religious and north-south divisions for vote-bank politics.

Rao Calls For Protests Across Telangana

Rao also alleged that Reddy had previously mocked Hindu gods by referring to local deities associated with the consumption of toddy and non-vegetarian food.

"Reddy, who had become anti-Hindu, had even described himself as Revanth Uddin," Rao alleged.

Rao asked BJP activists to burn effigies of Reddy at the mandal level across Telangana.

Frequently Asked Questions

How did the BJP respond to Revanth Reddy's remarks?

State BJP president N Ramchander Rao called Reddy's statements

What actions did the BJP call for in response to the Chief Minister's comments?

N Ramchander Rao called for protests across Telangana against the Chief Minister's statements. He also instructed BJP activists to burn effigies of Reddy at the mandal level.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 29 Sep 2026 07:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
BJP Revanth Reddy 'Rich God Poor God' 'Absurd Statement'
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
No Need For Pakistani Airspace: India Explores New Flight Route Through China’s Xinjiang
No Need For Pak Airspace: India Explores New Flight Route Through China’s Xinjiang
India
INDIA Bloc Meet Tomorrow: Why Akhilesh Yadav Won’t Attend, Congress Explains
INDIA Bloc Meet Tomorrow: Why Akhilesh Yadav Won’t Attend, Congress Explains
World
Iran IRGC Calls Trump 'Big Liar', Challenges US Claims On Hormuz
Iran IRGC Calls Trump 'Big Liar', Challenges US Claims On Hormuz
News
BJP Vs Congress Over SIR: Smriti Irani Asks, ‘Why Keep Dead, Duplicate Names In Voter Rolls?’
‘Why Keep Dead Or Duplicate Names On Voter Rolls?’: BJP Hits Back At Cong Over SIR
Advertisement

Videos

PUNJAB NEWS: BJP Alleges Misuse of Punjab Government Residences as Sunil Jakhar Faces Police Blockade
UP NEWS: Yogi Adityanath Pays Tribute to Mahant Digvijay Nath on His Death Anniversary
DELHI NEWS: Amit Shah to Inaugurate Barapullah Elevated Corridor as ₹1,941 Crore Projects Boost Connectivity
ELECTION NEWS: Kharge Steps Up Attack Over SIR as Congress Plans Ground Campaign on Voter Roll Changes
UP ELECTION NEWS: Chirag Paswan Engages Youth in Prayagraj as LJP Plans Expansion in Uttar Pradesh
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget