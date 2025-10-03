Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNews'Imran Khan In Solitary Confinement, Denied Human Contact', Claims PTI

PTI is saying that Imran Khan's meetings with visitors are suspended for days at a stretch, and his television has been disconnected for the past seven months.

By : PTI | Updated at : 03 Oct 2025 11:53 PM (IST)
Lahore: Pakistan's incarcerated former prime minister Imran Khan has been in a 'solitary confinement' and his cell door remains shut at all times, his party alleged on Friday, calling such a treatment "unlawful".

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supremo has been in jail since August, 2023, in multiple cases against him. He is currently lodged in the high-security Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi.

"Unlike the rest of the prisoners, the cell door of Imran Khan remains shut at all times and he is denied any human contact," the PTI said, adding that his cell's electricity is also cut and newspapers withheld.a

"Both Mr Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi are held in solitary confinement," it said, questioning what "greater form of psychological torture" can there be than placing someone in solitary confinement and denying him or her basic facilities provided to ordinary prisoners. The PTI said that Khan's meetings with visitors are suspended for days at a stretch, and his television has been disconnected for the past seven months, a facility available to prisoners.  Besides, he is not allowed to speak to his children by phone, it added.

"All of this is not only unlawful but also in violation of prison regulations," the party said.  Khan is directly holding Pakistan's Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir for his plight and "fake cases" against him.  In his recent post on X, the patron-in-chief of PTI said there has been an "Asim Law" in Pakistan.  "If you stand with Asim Law, miracles can take place," he said, adding that under the "umbrella" of Asim Law "you remain untouchable".

"But if you stand against Asim Law, then fabricated cases are concocted against you, you are thrown into prison, and you and your family are subjected to every conceivable form of injustice unprecedented in this nation’s history," Khan said. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

 

Published at : 03 Oct 2025 11:53 PM (IST)
Imran Khan Pakistan Politics PTI Allegations
Embed widget