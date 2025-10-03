Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldPakistan Denies Backing Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan After Domestic Backlash

Pakistan Denies Backing Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan After Domestic Backlash

Foreign Minister Dar stated the publicly announced plan differed from Pakistan's submitted draft. Critics accuse the plan of sidelining Palestinian statehood, and Sharif's initial endorsement sparked outrage.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 03 Oct 2025 07:50 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Pakistan’s leadership has publicly distanced itself from US President Donald Trump's Gaza peace plan, days after backing it, insisting it does not reflect the draft originally discussed by Muslim-majority nations.

Addressing lawmakers in parliament on Friday, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar clarified that the so-called “20-point Gaza plan” unveiled by Trump in Washington was not Pakistan’s version.

“I have made it clear that these 20 points, which Trump has made public, are not ours. These are not the same as ours. Some changes were made in the draft we submitted,” Dar said.

Trump’s Plan and Praise for Pakistan

Trump announced his Gaza blueprint last week, describing it as a comprehensive roadmap to end the war between Israel and Hamas. The proposal includes disarming Hamas entirely, Gaza being governed by a “Board of Peace” chaired by Trump himself, Israel withdrawing in phases, a hostage swap, and Gaza’s reconstruction funded by Arab states.

However, critics say the plan sidelines Palestinian statehood, offering no clear path to sovereignty.

In his announcement, Trump claimed both Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir were “100 per cent” behind the initiative. Sharif appeared to endorse the move, posting on X that durable peace between Palestinians and Israelis would be vital for regional stability.

Fierce Criticism at Home

Sharif’s statement triggered uproar in Pakistan, with politicians, analysts, and civil society accusing the government of “surrendering” to US interests.

Former diplomat Abdul Basit told Dawn newspaper that the endorsement amounted to capitulation by the Muslim world. “They can’t even mention a Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital. Why is the Prime Minister supporting a plan that rules out the possibility of Palestinian statehood?” he asked.

Religious leader Allama Raja Nasir, head of the Majlis Wahdat-i-Muslimeen (MWM), dismissed Trump’s initiative as “flawed and unjust.” He said the plan imposed a US-centric solution that “prioritises Israeli interests while disregarding Palestinian rights and aspirations.”

Political Firestorm

The controversy has left Islamabad scrambling to clarify its position, caught between Trump’s public claims of support and growing domestic anger. While Pakistan continues to back a two-state solution, critics argue that the government’s mixed messaging risks undermining its credibility in the Muslim world and among Palestinians.

Published at : 03 Oct 2025 07:50 PM (IST)
Tags :
Pakistan Israel Hamas War Gaza Peace Plan
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Pakistan Must Be Held Accountable': MEA Condemns Brutality Amid PoK Protests
'Pakistan Must Be Held Accountable': MEA Condemns Brutality Amid PoK Protests
India
'Why Cars Are Heavier Than Bikes': Rahul Gandhi’s Unusual Analogy In Colombia Sparks BJP's Jibe
'Why Cars Are Heavier Than Bikes': Rahul Gandhi’s Unusual Analogy In Colombia Sparks BJP's Jibe
India
Police Lathicharge Caused Karur Stampede, TVK Claims In Court; Govt Rejects
Police Lathicharge Caused Karur Stampede, TVK Claims In Court; Govt Rejects
India
'F-16, JF-17 Among 5 Pak Fighter Jets Shot Down During Op Sindoor': IAF Chief
'F-16, JF-17 Among 5 Pak Fighter Jets Shot Down During Op Sindoor': IAF Chief
Advertisement

Videos

Bareilly SSP Leads Flag March City Split Into Four Super Zones And Four Special Zones
Breaking: Suspected Cough Syrup Kills 11 Children In MP And Rajasthan, Investigation Underway
Nitish Kumar Highlights Women Empowerment, Recalls Jeevika Self‑Help Success
POK Protests Escalate: Pakistan Forces Open Fire, 19 Killed, Internet Suspended
PM Modi to Hold Virtual Dialogue with Bihar Youth Tomorrow, Major Announcements Expected
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget