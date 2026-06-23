Priyank Kharge Warns Of Legal Action If RSS Fails To Submit Requested Documents

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kharge insists RSS produce establishment and expenditure documents.

He threatens legal action without satisfactory RSS response.

Kharge questioned delayed reply, hinted at potential document creation.

Bengaluru: Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge on Tuesday said he would continue to ask the RSS to produce documents related to its establishment and expenditure.

He also indicated that he would initiate legal action if he did not get any satisfactory reply.

The minister has launched a campaign against the century-old RSS demanding documents to prove that they are registered in the country and produce their financial transactions.

"It’s just a week since I asked them for details. They are patriots with 100 years of history. They must have documents somewhere – either in Nagpur, in Keshava Krupa in Bengaluru (state RSS headquarters) or at the Sarsangh Chalak’s residence," Kharge told reporters when asked about the status of his query posted on the social media demanding the establishment and expenses of the RSS.

Insisting that the RSS leaders would get the documents shortly, he said the century-old organisation should be given some time.

"Why is there such a hurry? Give them some time. They may have to create one, if they don’t have any documents," the minister said.

When reporters said what if the RSS did not produce documents, Kharge said there is law in the country.

"What does it mean that they don’t want to give? Should there be different yardsticks of law? Wouldnt they have had thrown the documents on my face if they had any?" He said he would exercise restraint for being the home minister and act in accordance with the law.

"Neither me nor they can breach the threshold of law. I will not allow them to cross the threshold. It’s been 100 years wait for the document. Shouldn’t we wait for a month for it," the minister said.

When asked whether he was asking RSS to provide their registration paper, Kharge said it is not about registration paper but an effort to know who they are.

"They will certainly come to us. Getting lengthy editorial by senior advocates, or big posts on social media or a podcast on this issue will not affect me. I am ready for discussion with those who want to represent RSS," he said.

The advocate jibe was targeted at Mahesh Jethmalani, who recently wrote a lengthy post on ‘X’ targeting Kharge for asking RSS to produce registration documents and its financial expenditures.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)