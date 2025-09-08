Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsPM Modi To Inaugurate Combined Commanders’ Conference In Kolkata On September 15

PM Modi To Inaugurate Combined Commanders’ Conference In Kolkata On September 15

The conference, which will be held from September 15 to 17, will focus on reforms, transformation and change and operational preparedness, an official statement said.

By : IANS | Updated at : 08 Sep 2025 07:58 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

New Delhi, Sep 8 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will initiate discussions on deeper integration of the Armed Forces and technological modernisation at the Combined Commanders’ Conference (CCC) 2025 in Kolkata, which he is scheduled to inaugurate on September 15, an official said on Monday.

The two-day conference on September 15 to 17 will see PM Modi steer deliberations seeking to further strengthen the Armed Forces, which are agile and decisive in an increasingly complex Geo-Strategic landscape.

The theme for this year’s conference is ‘Year of Reforms - Transforming for the Future,’ and it is expected to focus on Reforms, Transformation and Change and Operational Preparedness, said the Defence Ministry official in a statement.

The CCC is the apex-level brainstorming forum of the Armed Forces, bringing together the nation’s top civil and military leadership to exchange views at the conceptual and strategic levels.

Apart from PM Modi, the conference will be attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Minister of State for Defence, the Chief of Defence Staff and the Defence Secretary, said the statement.

Secretaries from other Ministries are also likely to be present in addition to officers from the three Services and the Integrated Defence Staff.

The CCC 2025’s focus on Reforms, Transformation and Change and Operational Preparedness reflects the Armed Forces’ commitment to institutional reforms, deeper integration and technological modernisation, while sustaining a high level of multi-domain operational readiness.

The deliberations will seek to further strengthen the Armed Forces, which are agile and decisive in an increasingly complex Geo-Strategic landscape, said the statement.

Continuing with the tradition of inclusive engagement, the conference will feature interactive sessions with officers and personnel of various ranks from the Armed Forces, ensuring that field-level perspectives enrich the discussions at the highest level, it said.

Earlier, Rajnath Singh hailed PM Modi for the success of Operation Sindoor, saying that the action is not only a story of the valour of India’s Armed Forces, but also of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and the innovation of the nation’s scientists and youth.

He expressed pride that the Armed Forces have swiftly adopted equipment developed indigenously by young innovators and Indian industries.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 08 Sep 2025 05:28 PM (IST)
Tags :
Combined Commanders Conference Kolkata NARENDRA MODI
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Nepal Protests: Death Toll Rises To 19, Curfew In Kathmandu, Army Deployed As ‘Gen Z’ March Turns Violent — VIDEOS
Nepal Protests: Death Toll Rises To 19, Curfew In Kathmandu, Army Deployed As Violence Erupts — VIDEOS
ABP Decodes
From Instagram To The Streets: Why Is Nepal Youth Protesting In Kathmandu?
From Instagram To The Streets: Why Is Nepal Youth Protesting In Kathmandu?
India
SC Allows Aadhaar As 12th Document For Bihar Voter Roll Revision, Clarifies It’s Not Proof Of Citizenship
SC Allows Aadhaar As 12th Document For Bihar Voter Roll Revision, Clarifies It’s Not Proof Of Citizenship
Election 2025
As BJD, BRS Abstain From Voting In Vice Presidential Election — Will It Affect NDA Candidate's Prospects?
As BJD, BRS Abstain From Voting In Vice Presidential Election — Will It Affect NDA Candidate's Prospects?
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Security Forces In Gunbattle With Terrorists In Kulgam, One Militant Killed
Breaking: Steamer With 25 Villagers Stuck In Yamuna, Rescued After 5 Hours In Firozabad
Breaking: Three Suspicious Containers Drift Ashore in Maharashtra’s Palghar, Security Agencies on High Alert
India’s Vice President Election: NDA and Opposition MPs Conduct Mock Polls Ahead of Big Day | ABP NEWS
Sky Turns Scarlet: World Witnesses Longest Lunar Eclipse Since 2022 | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
The Assam Factor In India's Leap In The Semiconductor Revolution
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget