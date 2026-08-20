Both houses of Pakistan's Parliament have passed the Defence Forces of Pakistan Act 2026. This law formally places the country's Army, Navy, and Air Force under a single command structure.
Pakistan Gives Asim Munir Absolute Power As Supreme Commander Over Tri-Services, Hiring, Firing, Extensions
The law establishes the newly created Defence Forces Headquarters (DFHQ), with Munir serving as the supreme commander of the three armed services.
- Pakistan's Parliament unifies military under Army Chief Munir.
- CDF directs joint military operations and officer appointments.
- This new law overrides all previous military legislation.
Both houses of Pakistan's Parliament have passed the Defence Forces of Pakistan Act 2026, a legislation that formally places the country's Army, Navy and Air Force under a single command structure headed by Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir.
The law establishes the newly created Defence Forces Headquarters (DFHQ), with Munir serving as the supreme commander of the three armed services.
Munir Gets Unified Command Over Army, Navy, Air Force
According to a copy of the Act accessed by ABP News, the legislation gives Munir, as Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), powers to initiate joint military operations involving the land, sea and air forces.
His orders will be binding on all three services under the new command structure.
The Act also gives the CDF a central role in matters related to national security and internal military governance.
Powers Over Military Appointments And Officers
Under the legislation, the CDF has the authority to forcibly retire or remove officers across the Army, Navy and Air Force.
He can also accept or reject resignations and unilaterally grant extensions to officers across the three services.
The Act further allows the federal government to delegate additional powers to the Chief of Defence Forces whenever considered necessary.
New Law Overrides Earlier Military Legislation
The Defence Forces of Pakistan Act 2026 also establishes its primacy over existing military laws in case of any conflict.
It states that where its provisions conflict with the Pakistan Army Act 1952, Pakistan Air Force Act 1953 or Pakistan Navy Ordinance 1967, the provisions of the new Act will prevail.
CDF To Be PM’s Principal Military Adviser
The legislation formally designates the Chief of Defence Forces as the Prime Minister's principal military adviser on national security, defence and tri-service operations.
Munir has also been empowered to issue executive orders and directives to enforce the provisions of the law.
In cases involving administrative hurdles or conflicts with existing legal provisions, the President is mandated to issue executive orders to resolve them in favour of the new structure.
Act Gets Retrospective Effect
Asim Munir was formally appointed Chief of Defence Forces on December 4, 2025. However, the new law has been given retrospective effect from November 13, 2025.
The legislation also provides for the creation of the unified Defence Forces Headquarters.
Islamabad has justified the new structure as a measure to streamline integrated tri-services operations and multi-domain warfare following Pakistan's intense 4-day military clash with India.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is the name of the new legislation passed by Pakistan's Parliament?
Who is in charge of the new unified command structure for Pakistan's armed forces?
Field Marshal Asim Munir, currently the Army Chief, heads the new command structure as the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF). He is designated as the supreme commander of the three armed services.
What key powers does the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) hold under the new Act?
The CDF can initiate joint military operations and his orders are binding on all three services. He also has authority over officer appointments, retirements, and extensions across the Army, Navy, and Air Force.
Why was the Defence Forces of Pakistan Act 2026 implemented?
The new structure was justified to streamline integrated tri-services operations and multi-domain warfare. This decision followed an intense 4-day military clash between Pakistan and India.
Does the Defence Forces of Pakistan Act 2026 supersede older military laws?
Yes, the new Act establishes its primacy over existing military laws like the Pakistan Army Act 1952 in case of conflict. Its provisions will prevail if there is any inconsistency.