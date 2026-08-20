Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pakistan's Parliament unifies military under Army Chief Munir.

CDF directs joint military operations and officer appointments.

This new law overrides all previous military legislation.

Both houses of Pakistan's Parliament have passed the Defence Forces of Pakistan Act 2026, a legislation that formally places the country's Army, Navy and Air Force under a single command structure headed by Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir.

The law establishes the newly created Defence Forces Headquarters (DFHQ), with Munir serving as the supreme commander of the three armed services.

Munir Gets Unified Command Over Army, Navy, Air Force

According to a copy of the Act accessed by ABP News, the legislation gives Munir, as Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), powers to initiate joint military operations involving the land, sea and air forces.

His orders will be binding on all three services under the new command structure.

The Act also gives the CDF a central role in matters related to national security and internal military governance.

Powers Over Military Appointments And Officers

Under the legislation, the CDF has the authority to forcibly retire or remove officers across the Army, Navy and Air Force.

He can also accept or reject resignations and unilaterally grant extensions to officers across the three services.

The Act further allows the federal government to delegate additional powers to the Chief of Defence Forces whenever considered necessary.

New Law Overrides Earlier Military Legislation

The Defence Forces of Pakistan Act 2026 also establishes its primacy over existing military laws in case of any conflict.

It states that where its provisions conflict with the Pakistan Army Act 1952, Pakistan Air Force Act 1953 or Pakistan Navy Ordinance 1967, the provisions of the new Act will prevail.

CDF To Be PM’s Principal Military Adviser

The legislation formally designates the Chief of Defence Forces as the Prime Minister's principal military adviser on national security, defence and tri-service operations.

Munir has also been empowered to issue executive orders and directives to enforce the provisions of the law.

In cases involving administrative hurdles or conflicts with existing legal provisions, the President is mandated to issue executive orders to resolve them in favour of the new structure.

Act Gets Retrospective Effect

Asim Munir was formally appointed Chief of Defence Forces on December 4, 2025. However, the new law has been given retrospective effect from November 13, 2025.

The legislation also provides for the creation of the unified Defence Forces Headquarters.

Islamabad has justified the new structure as a measure to streamline integrated tri-services operations and multi-domain warfare following Pakistan's intense 4-day military clash with India.