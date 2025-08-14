Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to deliver his 12th consecutive Independence Day address from the Red Fort on Friday, marking a new milestone in his tenure.

This achievement places him ahead of Indira Gandhi’s record of 11 back-to-back Independence Day speeches, second only to Jawaharlal Nehru in terms of consecutive addresses.

Focus on national security, economic progress

PM Modi is expected to focus on India’s unwavering approach to national security, economic progress, and the expansion of welfare initiatives under his leadership. With global trade tensions rising due to US President Donald Trump’s confrontational stance toward India, observers anticipate references to foreign policy challenges and economic resilience.

In keeping with his long-standing vision of an “Aatmanirbhar Bharat”, the prime minister may reiterate goals to boost indigenous technology, local manufacturing, and infrastructure development as part of the roadmap to achieve “Viksit Bharat” by 2047. His addresses often blend reflections on the nation’s progress with major policy announcements.

Last year, for example, he championed a Uniform Civil Code, proposed simultaneous elections, and announced the addition of 75,000 new medical seats over five years.

Recurring themes in his speeches have included women’s safety, empowerment of marginalised communities, and campaigns like Swachh Bharat. Modi has also used the occasion to highlight his government’s firm response to terrorism, naxalism, and cross-border threats.

This year’s speech comes amid a turbulent Parliament Monsoon Session, with the Opposition pressing allegations of poll irregularities and demanding discussions on electoral roll revisions in Bihar. It remains to be seen whether Modi will address these issues directly.

As in previous years, the prime minister invited public suggestions for his speech, raising curiosity about which ideas might feature in this historic 79th Independence Day address.

