HomeNewsIndiaWATCH: From India Gate To J-K’s Salal Dam, Landmarks Glow In Tricolour On Independence Day Eve

WATCH: From India Gate To J-K's Salal Dam, Landmarks Glow In Tricolour On Independence Day Eve



By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 14 Aug 2025 10:33 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

As the nation gears up to celebrate its 79th Independence Day, iconic landmarks across India have been bathed in the hues of the national flag, turning cityscapes into canvases of patriotism.

From the grandeur of Delhi’s India Gate to the engineering marvel of Jammu and Kashmir’s Salal Dam, the tricolour illumination is capturing hearts and symbolising unity.

In the national capital, India Gate stands resplendent under a cascade of saffron, white, and green lights. The monument, a symbol of sacrifice and national pride, has once again become a focal point for visitors and locals.

Moving to the financial hub, Mumbai’s Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) has been lit up in the tricolour, symbolising the strength and resilience of India’s economy.

Just a short distance away, the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) is also glowing in patriotic shades, its Victorian Gothic architecture adding grandeur to the Independence Day celebrations.

The lighting not only enhances the monument’s beauty but also serves as a nod to the city’s cultural and historic richness.

Further north, in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, the Salal Dam—a critical hydroelectric project on the Chenab River—has been adorned in the colours of the national flag.

The shimmering reflection of saffron, white, and green on the dam’s waters creates a spectacular visual, symbolising energy, power, and unity.

Adding to this nationwide tapestry of light is West Bengal’s contribution. In Kolkata, the Reserve Bank of India building has been lit up in the colours of the national flag, symbolising financial stability and national pride.

Nearby, the Calcutta High Court—one of the oldest and most iconic judicial institutions in the country—also stands illuminated, transformed into a beacon of patriotism.

Also, the iconic Howrah Bridge dazzled in vibrant tricolour lighting.

These illuminated landmarks remind every Indian—whether in bustling metros or serene valleys—of the sacrifices that shaped the nation and the collective dreams that continue to guide its future.

Published at : 14 Aug 2025 10:33 PM (IST)
India Gate Independence Day Bombay Stock Exchange Jammu Kashmir Independence Day 2025
