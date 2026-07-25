Punjab Woman Strangled To Death In Canada, Indian Man Charged

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English NewsNewsPunjab Woman Killed In Canada, Indian Man Charged; Autopsy Reveals Shocking Cause Of Death

Punjab Woman Killed In Canada, Indian Man Charged; Autopsy Reveals Shocking Cause Of Death

A 22-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder after Damanpreet Kaur died from strangulation in Edmonton, Canada. Police are treating the case as an intimate partner homicide.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 25 Jul 2026 06:28 PM (IST)

A 22-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of a 23-year-old woman in Edmonton, Canada, after an autopsy determined she died from strangulation.

According to the Edmonton Police Service (EPS), officers responded to a report of an unresponsive woman with suspicious injuries at a residence in the Silverberry neighbourhood on July 9 at around 6:44 pm. An adult male was taken into custody shortly after police arrived at the scene.

Emergency Medical Services treated the woman, identified as Damanpreet Kaur from Punjab, before rushing her to hospital with life-threatening injuries. She succumbed to her injuries on July 12.

Also Read: Will Devendra Fadnavis Replace Dharmendra Pradhan? Here's What Sanjay Raut Claims

Strangulation Led To Death: Autopsy Report 

An autopsy conducted by the Edmonton Medical Examiner's Office on July 14 ruled her death a homicide. Investigators later confirmed that the cause of death was strangulation, a detail initially withheld for investigative reasons.

Police said Ritish Kumar, 22, was arrested on July 22 and has been charged with second-degree murder.

GoFundMe Campaign Started

A GoFundMe campaign has been initiated to bring Kaur's body to India, to her loved ones for her final farewell.

"The costs of international transportation, documentation, and funeral arrangements are overwhelming for the family during this heartbreaking time," the appeal for donations reads.

Nearly $19,000 has been raised against the target of $20,000.

Also Read: 'It's A Victory Of Democracy': Sonam Wangchuk's First Reaction After Dharmendra Pradhan Resigns

Investigators have classified the case as an intimate partner homicide. Police said they are not seeking any additional suspects, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Before You Go

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About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 25 Jul 2026 06:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
Indian Man Jailed Indian Woman Killed In Canada Damanpreet Kaur
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