Explorer
Punjab Woman Killed In Canada, Indian Man Charged; Autopsy Reveals Shocking Cause Of Death
A 22-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder after Damanpreet Kaur died from strangulation in Edmonton, Canada. Police are treating the case as an intimate partner homicide.
Advertisement
Top Headlines
News
Punjab Woman Strangled To Death In Canada, Indian Man Charged
News
Stone-Pelting Erupts At Jantar Mantar After Pradhan's Resignation; 5 Cops Injured
India
'All Demands Accepted': CJP Ends Protest After Meeting With Govt, Urges Peaceful Exit
India
Rahul Gandhi Hails Pradhan's Exit As 'Huge Step', Says Students Forced Govt To Bow
Advertisement
India
8 Photos
Northeast Flood: Over 1.38 Lakh Affected In Arunachal-Assam, 5 Dead; Centre Takes Big Action
Cities
6 Photos
Eid al-Adha 2026: From Patna To Navi Mumbai, Faith And Unity Fill The Streets Of India
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Nayanima Basu
Opinion