Punjab Woman Strangled To Death In Canada, Indian Man Charged

A 22-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of a 23-year-old woman in Edmonton, Canada, after an autopsy determined she died from strangulation.

According to the Edmonton Police Service (EPS), officers responded to a report of an unresponsive woman with suspicious injuries at a residence in the Silverberry neighbourhood on July 9 at around 6:44 pm. An adult male was taken into custody shortly after police arrived at the scene.

Emergency Medical Services treated the woman, identified as Damanpreet Kaur from Punjab, before rushing her to hospital with life-threatening injuries. She succumbed to her injuries on July 12.

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Strangulation Led To Death: Autopsy Report

An autopsy conducted by the Edmonton Medical Examiner's Office on July 14 ruled her death a homicide. Investigators later confirmed that the cause of death was strangulation, a detail initially withheld for investigative reasons.

Police said Ritish Kumar, 22, was arrested on July 22 and has been charged with second-degree murder.

GoFundMe Campaign Started

A GoFundMe campaign has been initiated to bring Kaur's body to India, to her loved ones for her final farewell.

"The costs of international transportation, documentation, and funeral arrangements are overwhelming for the family during this heartbreaking time," the appeal for donations reads.

Nearly $19,000 has been raised against the target of $20,000.

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Investigators have classified the case as an intimate partner homicide. Police said they are not seeking any additional suspects, and the investigation remains ongoing.