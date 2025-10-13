Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsPM Modi Meets Canadian FM Anita Anand: ‘Efforts To Impart New Momentum To Bilateral Partnership’

According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office, PM expressed confidence that Anand’s visit would strengthen ongoing efforts to deepen bilateral cooperation.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 13 Oct 2025 03:56 PM (IST)
Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand on Monday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, marking her first visit to India since assuming office in May. Prime Minister Modi welcomed the visiting minister and said her trip would help impart fresh momentum to the India-Canada bilateral partnership. The two leaders discussed expanding cooperation in key sectors including trade, energy, technology, agriculture and people-to-people exchanges. Anand’s visit follows PM Modi’s meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney during the G7 Summit in June this year.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office, PM recalled his “extremely productive” meeting with Carney in Canada earlier this year and expressed confidence that Anand’s visit would strengthen ongoing efforts to deepen bilateral cooperation. The Prime Minister conveyed his warm wishes to Carney and said he looked forward to their upcoming engagements.

Sharing details of her meeting on X, Anand wrote that India and Canada are “elevating the relationship between our countries, while maintaining our law enforcement and security dialogue and expanding our economic relationship.”

Anand arrived in New Delhi on Sunday at the start of her three-nation tour, which will also include China and Singapore. Earlier on Monday, she held discussions with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, who underlined the need for both nations to forge stronger ties across various sectors -not only to de-risk the global economy but also to rebuild mutual cooperation.

During her visit, the Canadian foreign minister is also expected to meet Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal to explore ways to boost two-way trade. Officials said both sides view the renewed engagement as an opportunity to restore momentum in ties that had been under strain, with a focus on economic collaboration and constructive dialogue in areas of mutual interest.

PM Modi Anita Anand India Canada Ties Canadian Foreign Minister
