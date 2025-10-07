Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
PM Modi Extends Birthday Greetings To Putin, Highlights Deepening India–Russia Ties Ahead Of Prez Visit

During the conversation, both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the India–Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership.

By : Megha Prasad | Updated at : 07 Oct 2025 08:10 PM (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, extending warm wishes to the Russian leader on his 73rd birthday and reaffirming India’s commitment to strengthening bilateral ties.

During the call, PM Modi conveyed his best wishes for President Putin’s good health and continued success. Both leaders expressed satisfaction with the ongoing progress in India–Russia relations and reiterated their resolve to further enhance the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between the two nations.

What Was The Conversation About?

President Putin briefed the Prime Minister on recent developments concerning the conflict in Ukraine. PM Modi thanked him for the detailed update and reiterated India’s consistent position that the dispute must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy, a Hindustan Times report said.

The two leaders also reviewed the status of their broader bilateral agenda, discussing cooperation in various areas of mutual interest. PM Modi extended an invitation to President Putin to attend the 23rd India–Russia Annual Summit later this year.

President Putin, who recently confirmed his plans to visit India, had earlier spoken about his anticipation of meeting PM Modi, calling him a “dear friend” and “trustworthy partner”. “I am looking forward to my trip in early December and I highly await my meeting with my dear friend, our trustworthy partner, PM Modi,” Putin had told reporters last week.

Reflecting on the historic ties between the two nations, the Russian President acknowledged the long-standing warmth in India–Russia relations, dating back to the Soviet era. He also praised India for maintaining its independent stance on energy purchases despite external pressures.

Commenting on Western efforts to dissuade India from buying Russian oil, Putin said, “Will India give up our energy resources? If so, it will incur certain losses. Estimates vary; some say it could be around $9–10 billion. But if it doesn’t refuse, sanctions will be imposed, and the loss will be the same. So why refuse if it also carries domestic political costs? [Indian people] will never allow themselves to be humiliated by anyone. I know Prime Minister [Narendra] Modi, he will also not make any such decisions.”

Published at : 07 Oct 2025 07:01 PM (IST)
