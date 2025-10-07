Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
PM Modi To Meet UK PM Starmer During Mumbai Visit On Oct 9

Both leaders will engage with businesses and industry leaders on opportunities presented by the India-UK CETA as a central pillar of the future India-UK economic partnership.

By : PTI | Updated at : 07 Oct 2025 02:47 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take stock of progress in diverse aspects of the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and initiatives in key pillars of trade and investment with his UK counterpart Keir Starmer during his two-day visit to Mumbai.

During his visit beginning Wednesday, Modi will also inaugurate various infrastructure projects in the city.

Starmer begins his first visit to India after taking over as prime minister on Wednesday.

On Thursday, both leaders will engage with businesses and industry leaders on opportunities presented by the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) as a central pillar of the future India-UK economic partnership.

Modi and Starmer will also exchange views on issues of regional and global importance.The leaders will also engage with industry experts, policymakers and innovators.

On Thursday, the two leaders will also participate in the sixth edition of the Global Fintech Fest at Jio World Centre and deliver keynote addresses on the occasion.

Global Fintech Fest 2025 will bring together innovators, policymakers, central bankers, regulators, investors, academicians, and industry leaders from around the world.

The conference's central theme, 'Empowering Finance for a Better World' ' Powered by AI, Augmented Intelligence, Innovation, and Inclusion, highlights the convergence of technology and human insight in shaping an ethical and sustainable financial future.

This year's edition is expected to attract a footfall of over 100,000 participants from more than 75 countries, making it one of the world's largest fintech gatherings. The event will feature participation from around 7,500 companies, 800 speakers, 400 exhibitors, and 70 regulators representing both Indian and international jurisdictions.

Among the participating international institutions are renowned regulators such as the Monetary Authority of Singapore, the Deutsche Bundesbank of Germany, Banque de France, and the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA). Their participation underscores GFF's growing stature as a global forum for financial policy dialogue and cooperation.

During his visit to Mumbai, Modi will also inaugurate the newly built Navi Mumbai International Airport and also launch and dedicate various projects in Mumbai.

Modi will inaugurate the final phase of Mumbai Metro Line-3 built at a total cost of over Rs. 37,270 crore.

He will also launch "Mumbai One", India's first integrated common mobility app for 11 public transport operators. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 07 Oct 2025 02:47 PM (IST)
PM Modi Keir Starmer MUMBAI
