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HomeNews‘Past Misdeeds’: Arvind Kejriwal Weighs In On Ex-Nepal PM Oli's Arrest

‘Past Misdeeds’: Arvind Kejriwal Weighs In On Ex-Nepal PM Oli's Arrest

Arvind Kejriwal commented on the arrest of former Nepal PM KP Oli's arrest. He said former leaders were arrested due to their past wrongdoings after the new government formed.

By : ABP Live News | Edited By: Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 28 Mar 2026 01:02 PM (IST)

A major political development has unfolded in Nepal following the formation of a new government, with the arrest of former Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli and former Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak triggering strong reactions across the region.

Reacting to the arrests, former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the action was linked to past wrongdoing. In a post on social media, he wrote, “The former Prime Minister and Home Minister of Nepal have been arrested due to their past misdeeds,” a statement that has since gone viral.

The arrests come just a day after Balendra Shah assumed office. In its first Cabinet meeting on March 27, the new government decided to immediately implement the findings of an investigation into the ‘Gen Z’ protests.

Acting on the decision, Nepal Police carried out early morning operations on March 28, taking Oli into custody from Bhaktapur’s Gundu area and Lekhak from his residence in Suryabinayak Municipality.

Both leaders are currently being held at the Kathmandu District Police Circle, with further legal proceedings underway

Arrests Linked To ‘Gen Z’ Protest Crackdown

The action is tied to allegations surrounding the suppression of the ‘Gen Z’ movement that took place in September last year. The protests, largely led by young demonstrators, turned violent and marked one of the most significant public uprisings in Nepal’s recent history.

According to reports, at least 76 people lost their lives during the unrest, with widespread damage reported across the country.

Commission Report Triggered Action

A high-level commission set up to investigate the protests had raised questions over the role of several senior leaders, including Oli and Lekhak. The panel recommended criminal proceedings against those found responsible.

Implementing these recommendations, the new government moved swiftly to initiate legal action.

Defending the decision, Home Minister Sudan Gurung said, “No one is above the law. This is not revenge, but the beginning of justice.”

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About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 28 Mar 2026 01:02 PM (IST)
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Nepal KP Sharma Oli AAP ARVIND KEJRIWAL
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