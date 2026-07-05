Pakistani Rangers Open Fire On PoK Protesters, 1 Killed And Several Injured

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pakistani forces fired on PoK protesters, killing one person.

AK-47s used in Dadyal; firing also hit Muzaffarabad.

Month-long protests against Islamabad intensified, reaching the LoC.

Pakistani paramilitary forces and local police opened fire on protesters in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), killing one person and injuring several others as tensions escalated in the region. The crackdown took place in Muzaffarabad and Dadyal amid continuing demonstrations against Islamabad’s administration. Protesters accused Pakistani authorities of using excessive force to silence dissent, while videos from the area showed chaotic scenes as security personnel confronted large gatherings. The violence came as the protests completed one month, intensifying anger against the Pakistani establishment.

AK-47 Fire At Protesters

Clashes erupted around 4 pm local time in Dadyal when a large procession of demonstrators reached the Dadyal-Mirpur bridge. Pakistani Rangers allegedly fire using AK-47 assault rifles, while PoK police fired tear gas shells to disperse the crowd. The firing reportedly continued for nearly 20 minutes.

A civilian identified as Mohammad Yaqoob was killed in the incident, while at least 14 others suffered injuries and were rushed for emergency medical treatment.

Firing Near Neelum Bridge

Similar scenes were reported from Muzaffarabad, where Pakistani Rangers allegedly fired at protesters near the Neelum Bridge at around 3.30 pm. The incident reportedly occurred around the time of the afternoon Azaan from a nearby mosque. Officials were still verifying casualties from Muzaffarabad.

The latest violence has further fuelled resentment among protesters, who have been staging demonstrations against Islamabad’s control and demanding their rights.

Also Read: 'Freedom Is Our Right': Thousands March Across PoJK Against Pakistan

Anger Reaches LoC

Public anger was also witnessed near the Line of Control (LoC), where protesters gathered on the PoK side near Tetrinote despite a heavy security presence. Demonstrators raised anti-Pakistan slogans and continued their protest against the military establishment.

The unrest follows remarks by the Awami Action Committee, the group leading the agitation, which appealed to people in Jammu for food supplies amid shortages in the region.

The committee also hinted towards closer ties with India, a move seen as a major challenge to Pakistan’s long-standing Kashmir narrative.

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