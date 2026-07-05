Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsIndia'Mentally Unstable': India Slams Pak Minister Over PM's Seychelles Award | Report

'Mentally Unstable': India Slams Pak Minister Over PM's Seychelles Award | Report

India hit back at Pakistan's Khawaja Asif over PM Modi's Seychelles honour, calling his remarks "silly" and driven by envy. Seychelles clarified the award was officially approved before Modi's visit.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 05 Jul 2026 05:18 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Indian government slammed Pakistan Defence Minister's award remarks.
  • Seychelles rejected fabrication claims, confirming award's prior establishment.
  • Modi received award for green leadership, Blue Economy, climate action.

The Indian government hit back sharply at Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif over his recent remarks on "Guardian of the Blue Horizon" award conferred on Prime Minister Narendra Modi by Seychelles, saying he had no day job and passes the time by making silly comments on matters beyond his understanding. 

Responding to Asif's criticism, government sources told NDTV, "That Khawaja Asif is mentally unstable is a known fact. That he could be entrusted with his current responsibility says much about today's Pakistan. Clearly, he has no day job and passes time by making silly comments on matters of which he has little knowledge. Envy is always a bad motivation, particularly so from someone steeped in hate speech."

Khwaja Asif Targeted PM Modi

The response came after Asif described the honour as an "engineered recognition" and alleged that it had been hastily created ahead of Prime Minister Modi's visit to Seychelles. Citing reports of typographical errors in an early version of the citation, the Pakistani minister claimed it was "the most embarrassing story ever".

The honour has been conferred upon Prime Minister for his green leadership, and efforts towards advancing the interests of developing countries and his longstanding commitment towards promoting the Blue Economy, climate action, sustainable management of ocean resources, and the developmental aspirations of Small Island Developing States. This is the first time that this distinguished honour has been bestowed.

Seychelles Rejects Pakistan's Claim

However, the Seychelles government has firmly rejected suggestions that the award was fabricated or created specifically for the Indian Prime Minister's visit.

In an official statement, the Office of the President of Seychelles clarified that the Order of the Guardian of the Blue Horizon was instituted under the country's National Honours Act and had been formally approved well before PM Modi's arrival. It said the honour recognises outstanding contributions to the sustainable use, conservation and governance of the oceans and the blue economy.

The Presidency further explained that the document circulating online was merely an internal working draft that had been inadvertently shared before undergoing final proofreading. It stressed that the final citation presented during the investiture ceremony had been duly vetted and contained no typographical errors.

While India has not issued an official statement on the controversy, government sources said Pakistan's criticism stemmed from "envy" rather than facts, accusing Asif of commenting on matters "of which he has little knowledge".

 

Before You Go

BREAKING: ₹15 Lakh Money Trail Emerges in Ayodhya Temple Probe as Police Unearth Fresh Financial Links

Frequently Asked Questions

How did Seychelles respond to the claims that the award was fabricated?

Seychelles firmly rejected the claims, stating the award was instituted under their National Honours Act and approved before PM Modi's arrival. They clarified that any circulating document with errors was an internal draft, not the final citation.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
Read More
Published at : 05 Jul 2026 05:10 PM (IST)
Tags :
PM Modi Pakistan Khwaja Asif INDIA Seychells
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Mentally Unstable': India Slams Pak Minister Over PM's Seychelles Award | Report
'Mentally Unstable': India Slams Pak Minister Over PM's Seychelles Award | Report
India
Punjab: Devotees At Golden Temple Asked To Remove IDs Bearing CM Mann's Photo
Punjab: Devotees At Golden Temple Asked To Remove IDs Bearing CM Mann's Photo
India
Govt Orders Meta To Remove Instagram Ads Promoting Child Sexual Abuse Material, Seeks Response In 7 Days
Govt Orders Meta To Remove Child Sexual Abuse Ads On Instagram, Seeks Response In 7 Days
India
Girlfriend Link Emerges In Ram Temple Donation Fraud; Accused Gifted Rs 2 Lakh, Expensive Phone
Girlfriend Link Emerges In Ram Temple Donation Fraud; Accused Gifted Rs 2 Lakh, Expensive Phone
Advertisement

Videos

BREAKING: ₹15 Lakh Money Trail Emerges in Ayodhya Temple Probe as Police Unearth Fresh Financial Links
BREAKING: Pune Road Splits Open After Burst Water Pipeline, Dramatic CCTV Captures Shocking Collapse
BREAKING: Mumbai Faces Double Threat as High Tide Warning Adds to Red Alert Rain Emergency
BREAKING: Monsoon Fury Freezes Mumbai as Red Alert, Flooded Streets and Gale-Force Winds Disrupt City Life
BREAKING: Ram Temple Trust Set for Crucial Meet as Champat Rai Resignation Decision Looms Large Tomorrow
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget