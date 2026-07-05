PoK Unrest: 9 Injured After Security Forces Open Fire, Use Tear Gas On Protesters

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Thousands protested across PoK marking alleged Pakistani army firing.

Fresh clashes erupted; security forces fired, injured nine protesters.

Authorities deployed forces, restricted access; leaders reject Pakistani claim.

Mass protests broke out across Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) on Saturday, marking one month since the Pakistani Army's alleged firing on civilians that triggered widespread unrest in the region.

Thousands of protesters, including women, took to the streets in Rawalakot, Bagh and Kotli, raising slogans against the Pakistani government and military while pressing for their demands. In the Hajira area, children also participated in demonstrations against the Pakistani administration.

Fresh Firing, Tear Gas Used Against Protesters

Fresh violence was reported during the protests, with security forces allegedly opening fire on demonstrators in Dadyal and Muzaffarabad.

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Near Neelum Bridge in Muzaffarabad, protesters were reportedly subjected to tear gas shelling and firing. In Dadyal, security personnel allegedly fired at people gathered in a marketplace for the protest.

According to available information, at least nine people were injured in the latest clashes.

Protests After Crackdown, 600+ Activists Arrested

Widespread anti-Pakistan protests have intensified across Pok following a sweeping crackdown in which more than 600 civil rights activists were reportedly arrested. The detention of prominent protest leader Shaukat Nawaz Mir has further escalated tensions, prompting the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) to call for intensified public mobilisation, ANI reported.

In a post on X, the JAAC condemned the arrests of its leaders, saying, "Ghulam is under their control. Shah is in captivity..." and demanded Mir's immediate release using the hashtag #ReleaseShoukatNawazMir.

JAAC Leader Highlights Food, Medicine Shortages

Amid the unrest, videos of JAAC leader Sardar Aman Khan addressing large gatherings have gone viral on social media. Speaking to supporters, Khan alleged severe shortages of food and medicines in PoK and appealed for assistance from people across the Line of Control.

"To those in Mendhar, Poonch, Rajouri and Doda, we appeal to the people there. On this side, there is a shortage of rations and medicines, and we need your help," he said.

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Khan also called for greater engagement across the divide, saying the people wanted an end to the ceasefire line and broader public support. He added that channels for political dialogue should remain open.

'We Will Not Bow Down'

Criticising Pakistan's handling of the protests, Khan asserted that residents would not be intimidated by force.

"If someone thinks we are trapped or weak, they are mistaken. We will show you the paths," he told supporters, drawing loud applause.

In another widely shared video, Khan asked the crowd whether they should move towards the ceasefire line, to which protesters responded with a resounding "Yes". Addressing journalists, he urged them to record the public's response.