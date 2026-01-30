State-Backed Disinfo: Pakistan Pushes Fake Nipah Scare Ahead Of T20 World Cup

Further investigation indicates that these bot networks are part of the Pakistan Army’s X Corps information warfare apparatus, which routinely conducts internal and external narrative operations. The X Corps is headquartered in Rawalpindi and is currently commanded by Major General Amer Ahsan Nawaz. As exposed by ABP News last week the officer has recently been linked to the formation of a joint operational framework involving ISKP and Lashkar-e-Taiba, raising serious concerns over the convergence of military-backed propaganda machinery and terror-linked ecosystems.

Analysis confirm that the fake narrative was first seeded by 5–10 Pakistani social media influencers known to work closely with the Army’s X Corps and ISPR, after which lakhs of bot accounts were activated to push the same messaging at scale.



