Operation Trashi-I: One Terrorist Killed In Kishtwar Encounter, Search Continues

One terrorist neutralised in ongoing Operation Trashi-I after fresh contact was established in the Dichhar area of J&K's Kishtwar around 5.45 pm.

#WhiteKnightCorps | #OpTrashi-I | #OneTerroristKilled



OPERATION TRASHI-I | ONE TERRORIST KILLED



In the continuing search and elimination of terrorists in the Kishtwar region, where the hunt has already led to several contacts in the dense forests and challenging terrain,… February 4, 2026

Joint teams of CIF Delta (White Knight Corps), Jammu and Kashmir Police and Central Reserve Police Force re-engaged terrorists hiding in dense forest terrain; search operations remain underway.