Operation Trashi-I: One Terrorist Killed In Kishtwar Encounter, Search Continues

Operation Trashi-I: One Terrorist Killed In Kishtwar Encounter, Search Continues

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 04 Feb 2026 07:07 PM (IST)

One terrorist neutralised in ongoing Operation Trashi-I after fresh contact was established in the Dichhar area of J&K's Kishtwar around 5.45 pm.

Joint teams of CIF Delta (White Knight Corps), Jammu and Kashmir Police and Central Reserve Police Force re-engaged terrorists hiding in dense forest terrain; search operations remain underway.

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 04 Feb 2026 07:07 PM (IST)
