HomeNews‘No Froth On Yamuna For Chhath This Year’: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Makes Big Promise To Devotees

The BJP government, which came to power in February after unseating AAP, has promised grand Chhath celebrations along both banks of the Yamuna and at multiple locations across the city.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 14 Oct 2025 06:43 PM (IST)
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday assured residents that froth over the Yamuna River will not be seen during the upcoming Chhath festival, emphasising that fast-paced work is underway to rejuvenate the polluted river. Froth typically appears in winter, especially after Diwali, due to untreated sewage and industrial effluents. In past years, images of women performing Chhath rituals in froth-laden water drew criticism from environmentalists and opposition parties, putting pressure on Delhi government to ensure cleaner river conditions for festival celebrations.

Speaking at the Delhi Secretariat while announcing an amnesty scheme for pending water bills, Gupta highlighted the ongoing cleaning and rejuvenation initiatives. These include upgrading existing sewage treatment plants (STPs), tendering new plants, and drone mapping of drains to monitor untreated discharges. “I hope with time, the government will restore the clean Yamuna River,” she said, underscoring the administration’s commitment to environmental improvement.

'Froth-Free Chhath Celebrations Along Yamuna'

The BJP government, which came to power in February after unseating the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) following more than a decade in office, has promised grand Chhath celebrations along both banks of the Yamuna and at multiple locations across the city. “The Delhi Jal Board and Water Minister are working hard. I can assure that Delhi residents will not see any froth on the Yamuna,” Gupta added.

Preparations Underway For Clean Chhath

The four-day Chhath festival, scheduled from 25 to 28 October, will be celebrated at over 1,000 locations in Delhi. Authorities have directed concerned departments to ensure cleanliness, water sprinkling, traffic management, and safety. The irrigation department has also been tasked with removing water hyacinth to maintain clean river water for rituals, ensuring that devotees can celebrate safely and the festival is unhindered by pollution.

With the BJP government taking steps to clean the Yamuna, residents and devotees can hope for a froth-free Chhath, enjoying the festival safely along the riverbanks.

Published at : 14 Oct 2025 06:37 PM (IST)
Chhath Puja Yamuna River Delhi Government Rekha Gupta
