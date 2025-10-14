Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Vijay-Led TVK Headquarters Reopens After 16-Day Mourning Period Following Karur Stampede Tragedy

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 14 Oct 2025 06:23 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) has resumed operations after a 17-day closure following the tragic Karur stampede, with party president Vijay planning a personal visit to console victims’ families on October 15 or 17.

TVK Office Reopens After Mourning Period

The reopening of TVK’s headquarters in Panaiyur, Chennai marks the party’s first major step forward since the stampede on September 27 in Karur, which claimed 41 lives and injured over 60 others. The tragedy occurred during a public outreach rally led by actor-turned-politician Vijay in Velusamy Puram, where overcrowding led to chaos.

In the aftermath, TVK suspended all activities and observed a 16-day mourning period, concluding on October 13, during which the headquarters remained closed. The reopening signals a cautious return to political engagement with renewed focus on safety and public outreach.

Vijay To Meet Bereaved Families

Vijay, who officially launched TVK in February 2025, intends to meet the victims’ families in Karur before Deepavali, pending police approval. A senior TVK functionary said, “Our leader is deeply moved by the tragedy and is determined to meet the families in person.”

This will be Vijay’s first in-person interaction with the bereaved since the incident. Previously, he had shared a video message of condolence and made virtual calls to families, including that of K Sakthivel, who lost his wife and daughter.

The tragedy has prompted scrutiny of crowd control at political events. Chief Minister MK Stalin announced a Rs 10 lakh compensation for each victim’s family. A Special Investigation Team (SIT), led by North Zone IG Asra Garg, is probing the causes and lapses that led to the disaster.

Security for Vijay’s upcoming visit is expected to be tight, with limited media access to ensure order and sensitivity during interactions with grieving families.

Published at : 14 Oct 2025 06:23 PM (IST)

Vijay Karur TVK
Read more
