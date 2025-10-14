Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) has resumed operations after a 17-day closure following the tragic Karur stampede, with party president Vijay planning a personal visit to console victims’ families on October 15 or 17.

TVK Office Reopens After Mourning Period

The reopening of TVK’s headquarters in Panaiyur, Chennai marks the party’s first major step forward since the stampede on September 27 in Karur, which claimed 41 lives and injured over 60 others. The tragedy occurred during a public outreach rally led by actor-turned-politician Vijay in Velusamy Puram, where overcrowding led to chaos.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: After remaining closed for 17 days, the headquarters of Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) reopens in Panaiyur on the East Coast Road (ECR), Chennai. The reopening marks the party’s first major organisational activity since the Karur stampede last month that… pic.twitter.com/vSzOcOHwja — ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2025

In the aftermath, TVK suspended all activities and observed a 16-day mourning period, concluding on October 13, during which the headquarters remained closed. The reopening signals a cautious return to political engagement with renewed focus on safety and public outreach.

Vijay To Meet Bereaved Families

Vijay, who officially launched TVK in February 2025, intends to meet the victims’ families in Karur before Deepavali, pending police approval. A senior TVK functionary said, “Our leader is deeply moved by the tragedy and is determined to meet the families in person.”

This will be Vijay’s first in-person interaction with the bereaved since the incident. Previously, he had shared a video message of condolence and made virtual calls to families, including that of K Sakthivel, who lost his wife and daughter.

The tragedy has prompted scrutiny of crowd control at political events. Chief Minister MK Stalin announced a Rs 10 lakh compensation for each victim’s family. A Special Investigation Team (SIT), led by North Zone IG Asra Garg, is probing the causes and lapses that led to the disaster.

Security for Vijay’s upcoming visit is expected to be tight, with limited media access to ensure order and sensitivity during interactions with grieving families.