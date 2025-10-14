Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Full Emergency Declared At Ahmedabad Airport Over Glitch In Qatar Airways Flight

Fire brigades, ambulances, and rescue teams were immediately deployed near the runway, and the airport declared a full emergency to ensure passenger safety.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 14 Oct 2025 06:31 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A full emergency was declared at Ahmedabad Airport on Monday after a Qatar Airways flight en route from Doha to Hong Kong experienced a sudden technical malfunction, prompting an emergency landing.

Qatar Airways statement to ANI: "Qatar Airways confirms that flight QR816 from Doha to Hong Kong was diverted to Ahmedabad on 14 October due to a technical issue. The diversion was a standard precautionary measure and the aircraft landed safely. Passengers and crew will be provided with necessary assistance. The safety and security of our passengers and crew are our highest priority."

At 2:12 PM, airport authorities were alerted to a serious technical issue aboard the aircraft. Fire brigades, ambulances, and rescue teams were immediately deployed near the runway, and the airport declared a full emergency to ensure passenger safety. The flight successfully landed 20 minutes later, at 2:32 PM, with all passengers and crew members unharmed. The emergency status was lifted shortly after, at 2:38 PM.

"Due to some technical issues mid-air, the Doha-Hong Kong flight of Qatar Airways was diverted to Ahmedabad as a precautionary measure. It safely landed at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International airport at around 2.40 pm," an airport official said, as per PTI.

 

Officials praised the pilot’s quick decision to divert to Ahmedabad, noting that the prompt action helped prevent a potential disaster. The airport team’s swift response ensured that the situation was efficiently managed within minutes, avoiding any disruptions.

Published at : 14 Oct 2025 06:00 PM (IST)
