NHAI Announces FASTag Annual Pass Fee Revision For FY 2026-27

National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has officially announced a marginal revision to FASTag Annual Pass fee for the upcoming financial year. Starting April 1, 2026, the annual subscription cost will increase from ₹3,000 to ₹3,075.

This adjustment follows the guidelines set under the National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008, and aims to align with the infrastructure management requirements for the 2026-27 period.

Key Details of Revision

Effective Date: The new rate of ₹3,075 kicks in on April 1, 2026.

Eligibility: Applicable to all eligible non-commercial private vehicles equipped with a functional FASTag.

Network Coverage: The pass is valid across approximately 1,150 toll plazas on National Highways and National Expressways nationwide.

Usage Limit: The one-time payment covers one full year of validity or up to 200 toll crossings, whichever comes first.

Benefits and Activation

The FASTag Annual Pass, which debuted in August 2025, has already gained significant traction with over 56 lakh users. Its primary appeal lies in eliminating the hassle of frequent recharges and providing a predictable, cost-effective travel budget for frequent highway commuters.

Quick Activation: Once the payment is processed, the pass is activated on the existing FASTag linked to the vehicle within two hours.

How to Apply: Vehicle owners can renew or purchase the pass via the Rajmarg Yatra App or through the official NHAI website.

Public opinion on the NHAI FASTag Annual Pass is largely positive.

Most regular highway users see the pass as a "game-changer." Frequent commuters on routes like Delhi-Gurugram or Chennai-Bengaluru report saving anywhere from ₹5,000 to ₹15,000 annually. For a driver crossing a ₹100 toll daily, the pass brings the effective cost down to just ₹15 per trip, making the ₹75 price increase feel negligible.

However, dissatisfaction stems from two main areas:

Restricted Use: Many users are frustrated that the pass is invalid at state-managed tolls, private expressways (like NICE Road), or airport parking.

Tech Hurdles: Early adopters have complained about Rajmarg Yatra App crashing and "ghost trips" being deducted due to technical lag.