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US President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner has rejected allegations that he had access to foreign bank accounts linked to Gulf governments while serving as a senior White House adviser during Trump's first term. The claims appeared in a Vanity Fair report based on an excerpt from Matthew Cole's forthcoming book, Princes and Thieves: Jared Kushner and Mohamed bin Zayed’s Secret Plot to Remake the Middle East. The report alleged that Dutch intelligence operatives monitored Kushner's phone and uncovered financial arrangements involving Saudi, Emirati and Israeli leaders.

Kushner dismissed the allegations as fabricated, while the reported transactions have not been established as findings of wrongdoing.

Dutch Spies Allegedly Monitored Kushner's Phone

According to the report, Dutch intelligence operatives monitored activity on Kushner's iPhone during the first Trump administration and allegedly observed him accessing an account linked to the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The account was reportedly held at First Abu Dhabi Bank in the name of the Watani Al Emarat Foundation, a UAE government-funded charity. Nearly $750 million was allegedly transferred into it from a bank in Azerbaijan.

Kushner was reportedly listed as a signatory on the account, giving him access, but was not its owner. The account was overseen by Tahnoon bin Zayed, the bank's chairman and brother of UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The allegations form part of Cole's forthcoming book examining Kushner's reported relationships with influential Middle Eastern leaders.

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Report Alleges Secret Fund Involving Gulf Leaders

The Vanity Fair report alleged that Mohamed bin Zayed and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had discussed establishing a slush fund to support foreign policy objectives during Trump's presidency.

Although the reported plan did not materialise, the publication claimed that the two leaders subsequently placed at least $2 billion into two accounts for Kushner.

The report also alleged that a separate account was used to transfer $1 billion from Saudi Arabia for Kushner's personal benefit. According to the claims, Mohamed bin Zayed arranged the transfer, while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu urged Kushner to have the money deposited in Israel.

Kushner reportedly communicated with Netanyahu about the transactions through David Friedman, who served as the US ambassador to Israel during Trump's first administration.

The report's allegations have not been independently established as evidence of financial misconduct.

Kushner Calls Allegations ‘Outrageous Fabrications’

Kushner strongly denied the claims in a post on X, accusing the report of presenting fiction as investigative journalism.

“These are outrageous fabrications being presented as investigative journalism. This is not journalism. It is a mixture of fantasy, fiction, and advocacy, written by someone who is either deeply disturbed or acting with sinister intent,” he said.

He also pointed to the scrutiny he faced while working in the White House, including extensive media coverage, congressional investigations and an investigation by a special counsel.

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Kushner Continues Informal Diplomatic Role

The alleged transactions are said to date back to Trump's first presidential term. The claims, as presented in the report, do not establish that Kushner committed wrongdoing.

Kushner, 45, is married to Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump. He is currently working alongside US special envoy Steve Witkoff as part of the president's informal diplomatic team focused on peacemaking.