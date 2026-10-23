Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom He supported PM Modi, reserving right to question wrongs.

Former Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai has renewed his criticism of the Union government's handling of the protests by Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) supporters in Delhi, insisting that questioning the government does not make anyone less patriotic.

Speaking at the "We The Leaders" Women's Development Conference near Krishnagiri on Thursday, October 22, the organisation's convenor defended the right to dissent while calling for legal procedures to be followed in cases involving alleged wrongdoing.

Annamalai Backs Dissent, Calls For Due Process

Addressing the conference at Paiyanapalli near Krishnagiri, Annamalai said political organisations, including the BJP and DMK, had the democratic right to raise public concerns. He warned that attempts to suppress dissent could strengthen opposition voices. He said authorities should follow the law if CJP students had committed any wrongdoing, instead of pursuing what he described as a vindictive approach.

On allegations of voter list irregularities raised by Congress after elections, Annamalai termed the claims a “political drama”. He argued that parties should participate in electoral roll revision exercises rather than raise objections after the electoral process had concluded.

He also called for strict action against those allegedly involved in creating unrest with foreign funding, saying intelligence and law-enforcement agencies should initiate legal proceedings wherever necessary.

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‘No One Needs To Lecture Me On Patriotism’

Annamalai faced criticism from BJP leaders after questioning the police action against CJP protesters on October 10. The protesters had demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Responding to the criticism, the former IPS officer asserted that his experience across different states had given him an understanding of India's unity and sovereignty.

“I have experience living and working in many states of the country. I know India’s unity and sovereignty. Therefore, no one needs to lecture me on patriotism,” he said.

“We believe that arrests must be carried out in accordance with the law and due procedure,” Annamalai added.

He also called on authorities to use established institutions to address genuine threats to national security rather than make allegations on social media.

“If there is a threat to the country’s sovereignty, you have all the institutions - IB, RAW. Use them, put them behind bars. Do not manufacture bogeys on Twitter (X),” he further said.

At the same time, Annamalai maintained that attempts to undermine public confidence in democratic institutions, including the Election Commission and the Supreme Court, could not be accepted.

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Annamalai Questions BJP's Handling Of CJP Protests

Earlier this week, Annamalai described CJP's tactics as “misguided” but defended its right to oppose the government. He also condemned the detention of CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka and questioned the Delhi Police's handling of the matter.

He recalled a 2011 remark attributed to Narendra Modi, who was then Gujarat Chief Minister. According to Annamalai, Modi had said he would have gone to Delhi and “waged a war” against the Centre over the police crackdown on anti-corruption protesters at Ramlila Maidan.

Annamalai questioned why criticism of the current government over protests and police action was being met with arrests and detentions.

He also asked whether the BJP was inadvertently giving CJP greater visibility by opposing it. Referring to a cockroach effigy burnt during Dussehra celebrations at a Delhi Ramlila organised under BJP MLA Ashok Goel's leadership, he said, “Is the BJP opposing the CJP or giving it free publicity”.

He further accused the ruling party of “trying to manufacture enemies” despite being in power for 12 years.

Tamil Nadu BJP Spokesperson Hits Back

The remarks drew a sharp response from Tamil Nadu BJP spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathy, who argued that Annamalai's comments blurred the distinction between peaceful protest and deliberate law-breaking.

“Annamalai left the BJP in June 2026. He is free to criticise,” he further said.

Annamalai Supports PM

Annamalai also expressed support for Prime Minister Modi's work while maintaining that backing the government did not mean withholding criticism.

“Modi is a good PM, who is doing good work,” Annamalai said.

“However, while supporting the Prime Minister, we will not hesitate to question anything we believe is wrong,” he further said.