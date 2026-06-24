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HomeNewsBig Monsoon Update: Rain Advances Into Gujarat, Maharashtra, MP And More

Big Monsoon Update: Rain Advances Into Gujarat, Maharashtra, MP And More

According to the latest update from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the monsoon is now moving rapidly towards northern and eastern parts of India.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 24 Jun 2026 04:41 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Monsoon rapidly advanced across central, western, eastern states.
  • Monsoon to advance further, heavy rainfall alerts issued widely.
  • Thunderstorms, heatwaves persist; Delhi expects rain, dust storms.

The southwest monsoon has gained momentum and advanced into several new areas across Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand on June 24, bringing relief to millions across the country.

According to the latest update from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the monsoon is now moving rapidly towards northern and eastern parts of India.

Monsoon Covers Maharashtra, Parts Of Gujarat & Madhya Pradesh

IMD scientist Dr Shashi Kant said the monsoon had made strong progress over the past 24 hours.

"The progress of the monsoon has been strong in the last 24 hours. It has now covered entire Maharashtra, South Gujarat, South Madhya Pradesh and adjoining areas. It has also advanced into some parts of Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand. It is likely to reach more areas of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand and South-East Uttar Pradesh in the next 2-3 days," he said.

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The weather department said the monsoon has advanced into parts of Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, the remaining areas of Maharashtra, and several parts of Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand.

Conditions remain favourable for its further advance into parts of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh over the next two to three days. The monsoon is also expected to become active across several parts of Uttarakhand thereafter.

Heavy To Very Heavy Rainfall Alert Issued

While the advancing monsoon has brought relief from the heat in several regions, the IMD has also issued warnings for heavy to very heavy rainfall.

The weather department has issued an alert for the west coast, Northeast India, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim. Extremely heavy rainfall is expected over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on June 27 and 28.

According to the IMD, an active cyclonic circulation over central India could trigger heavy rainfall in several states.

Thunderstorms, Lightning & Strong Winds Likely

Thunderstorms accompanied by strong winds and lightning are likely in several parts of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Odisha over the next few days.

Wind speeds may reach 50 to 70 kilometres per hour in many areas.

Heatwave Conditions To Continue In Uttar Pradesh, Bihar

Even as the monsoon progresses across large parts of the country, heatwave conditions are likely to persist in some regions.

The IMD has issued a heatwave warning for eastern Uttar Pradesh for the next four to five days. Bihar and northeastern Madhya Pradesh may also experience heatwave conditions for the next two to three days.

Rain, Dust Storms Expected In Delhi & Neighbouring States

Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan and western Uttar Pradesh may witness rain, strong winds and dust storms over the next few days.

The weather activity is expected to bring down temperatures and offer some relief from the prevailing heat.

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Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Where has the southwest monsoon advanced recently?

The monsoon gained momentum and advanced into Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, and Jharkhand on June 24. It now covers entire Maharashtra and parts of South Gujarat and South Madhya Pradesh.

Which regions are next to be covered by the monsoon?

The monsoon is likely to reach more areas of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Southeast Uttar Pradesh in the next 2-3 days. Conditions are also favorable for its advance into parts of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

Are there any warnings for heavy rainfall?

Yes, the IMD has issued alerts for heavy to very heavy rainfall over the west coast, Northeast India, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Sikkim. Extremely heavy rainfall is expected over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on June 27 and 28.

Will heatwave conditions continue in any parts of the country?

Yes, heatwave conditions are likely to persist in eastern Uttar Pradesh for the next 4-5 days. Bihar and northeastern Madhya Pradesh may also experience heatwave conditions for the next 2-3 days.

What kind of weather is expected in Delhi and its neighboring states?

Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, and western Uttar Pradesh may witness rain, strong winds, and dust storms over the next few days. This activity is expected to bring down temperatures and provide some relief.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 24 Jun 2026 04:41 PM (IST)
Tags :
Maharashtra IMD Monsoon Update Gujarat Madhya Pradesh Rain Advances
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