Explorer
Iran Invites PM Modi To Attend Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Funeral
Iran has formally invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the funeral ceremony of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. According to sources, the official invitation has been submitted to India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).
Before You Go
Breaking: Prashant Kishor Meets Bharat Tiwari's Family Ahead of Mahapanchayat in Bhojpur
Advertisement
Top Headlines
News
Iran Invites PM Modi To Attend Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Funeral
India
Under-Construction Shed Collapses In Kolkata's Taratala, 23 Workers Feared Trapped
World
South Korea Ruling Party Chief Jung Chung-rae Resigns Ahead Of Leadership Race
India
Indian-American Lawmakers Urge Diaspora To Enter Politics Amid Rise In Anti-India Hate
Advertisement
Cities
6 Photos
Eid al-Adha 2026: From Patna To Navi Mumbai, Faith And Unity Fill The Streets Of India
Election
7 Photos
Tamil Nadu, Bengal Election 2026 PICS: From CMs, Candidates To Voters, Polling Continues Amid Tight Battle
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Nayanima Basu
Opinion