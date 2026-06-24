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HomeNewsIran Invites PM Modi To Attend Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Funeral

Iran Invites PM Modi To Attend Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Funeral

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 24 Jun 2026 03:46 PM (IST)

Iran has formally invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the funeral ceremony of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. According to sources, the official invitation has been submitted to India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 24 Jun 2026 03:46 PM (IST)
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