Delhi Biker Was In Open Pit For 8 Hours; Passers-By, Contractor Knew But Didn't Rescue Him

Kamal Dhyani, the 25-year-old biker, who accidentally falling into an open pit in West Delhi, lay injured at its bottom for nearly eight hours before dying. Though witnesses saw the biker plunge into the trench and the contractor was informed and reached the spot soon after, no rescue attempt was made and no emergency services were alerted. The biker was found dead the next morning.

Dhyani, a private bank employee residing in Rohini, fell into a 15-to-20-foot-deep pit dug for sewer work by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) in Janakpuri. The pit had no barricades, reflectors, warning boards or lighting, despite being dug in the middle of a road.

The incident occurred around 12 am on Friday, shortly after Kamal made a final phone call to a friend saying he would reach home in a few minutes. His family found his body around 8 am. He was later taken to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Eyewitness Saw Motorcycle Fall

According to a report by India Today, senior police officer Darade Sharad Bhaskar, an eyewitness returning from a wedding saw a motorcycle falling into the pit and informed a nearby guard, who then alerted a labourer named Yogesh.

“The labourer looked inside and saw the motorcycle’s headlight on and a human figure lying inside,” the officer said.

Yogesh then informed the contractor, Rajesh Prajapati, who reached the spot in his car within 5 to 20 minutes. He confirmed that a motorcycle had fallen into the pit but did not inform the police or emergency services.

There was no PCR call, no ambulance summoned and no attempt to rescue the victim.

Rajesh Kumar Prajapati has been arrested, while Yogesh is currently at large.

FIR Flags Serious Safety Lapses

Delhi Police said no barricading, warning signs or security guard were deployed near the 15-foot-deep pit dug on Professor Joginder Singh Marg near the Andhra School in Janakpuri.

According to the FIR, the pit had been excavated by the DJB and its contractor and was left open without any safety arrangements to alert road users.

“There was no barricading, no warning sign or security guard deployed at the site despite the pit being dug in the middle of the road,” the FIR said.

Police said a spot inspection conducted after the accident indicated that the authorities concerned were aware of the excavation work but failed to ensure basic safety measures.

“The inspection of the scene clearly suggests that the pit was left open without any protective measures, posing a serious risk to commuters,” the FIR said.

Police have registered a case of culpable homicide against the contractor and officials of the Delhi Jal Board in connection with Kamal Dhyani’s death.