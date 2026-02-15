Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNews'Talks Started, Then Collapsed': PM Modi's Fresh Jab At UPA Rule Failure In India

‘Talks Started, Then Collapsed’: PM Modi’s Fresh Jab At UPA Rule Failure In India

PM Modi flags women-led growth, AI push, reforms, defence shift in PTI interview today global. He added that data centres will be a major job creator for India’s youth.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 15 Feb 2026 06:58 PM (IST)

Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

In an exclusive interview with Press Trust of India, Narendra Modi said women will play the most decisive role in building a “Viksit Bharat,” asserting that women’s welfare guides every major policy decision of his government. He said India’s reform push has driven large-scale economic transformation and positioned the country as a global digital leader through platforms such as UPI.

AI Push, Jobs, Trade Expansion

Highlighting future growth sectors, PM Modi said India is laying the foundation for a strong artificial intelligence ecosystem by rapidly expanding computing power and data centre infrastructure. He added that data centres will be a major job creator for India’s youth and invited global firms to host their data in India. He also said India’s Free Trade Agreements are aimed at expanding market access for MSMEs across textiles, leather, chemicals, handicrafts, gems, and other sectors.

Productivity Gains Must Benefit Workers

On industry and labour, Indian PM also said rising productivity must translate into fair gains for workers, urging the private sector to invest aggressively in R&D, supply chains, and quality rather than focusing only on margins. He said the government remains committed to reforms and sees the private sector as critical for the next phase of economic transformation.

Defence Modernisation, UPA Talks Critique

On defence, PM said the government is modernising the sector in line with current realities and will take all necessary steps to strengthen the armed forces, pointing to rising defence budget allocations. Taking a swipe at past governments, Modi said the United Progressive Alliance era saw long negotiations but delivered little real outcome on the ground, adding that India is now negotiating from a position of greater economic and strategic confidence.

Frequently Asked Questions

What role does Prime Minister Modi envision for women in India's development?

Prime Minister Modi believes women will play a decisive role in building a 'Viksit Bharat'. Women's welfare guides all major policy decisions of his government.

How is India positioning itself as a global digital leader?

India's reform push has driven large-scale economic transformation, positioning it as a global digital leader through platforms like UPI.

What are India's plans for the artificial intelligence ecosystem?

India is rapidly expanding computing power and data center infrastructure to build a strong AI ecosystem. These data centers are expected to be major job creators.

What is the aim of India's Free Trade Agreements?

India's Free Trade Agreements are designed to expand market access for MSMEs in various sectors like textiles, leather, and handicrafts.

What is the government's stance on rising productivity and workers' benefits?

The government believes rising productivity should lead to fair gains for workers. They urge the private sector to invest in R&D and quality.

Read
Published at : 15 Feb 2026 06:27 PM (IST)
PM Modi
