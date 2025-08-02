Modi In Varanasi: PM Says ‘Daughters’ Sindoor Avenged’, Announces Rs 3.90-Lakh-Crore Milestone

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday dedicated the success of Operation Sindoor to Lord Mahadev during a visit to his Lok Sabha constituency, Varanasi. This marked his 51st trip to the city, and his first since India carried out the cross-border mission.

Addressing a large gathering, Modi reflected on the Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 civilians were killed. “My heart was full of sorrow... I had pledged to take revenge for my daughters’ sindoor, and I fulfilled it with the blessings of Mahadev. I dedicate the success of Operation Sindoor at the feet of Mahadev,” he declared.

VIDEO | Uttar Pradesh: Addressing a gathering in Varanasi, PM Modi (@narendramodi) says, "Today, from Kashi, we are connected with lakhs of farmers across the country. It is the month of Sawan, the sacred land of Kashi, and an occasion to connect with the farmers of the nation,…

Major Boost for Farmers and Local Infrastructure

During his visit, the Prime Minister released the 20th instalment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, transferring over Rs 20,500 crore directly into the bank accounts of 9.7 crore farmers, reported WION. With this release, total disbursements under the scheme have now crossed Rs 3.90 lakh crore. Alongside, Modi laid foundation stones and inaugurated multiple development projects worth about Rs 2,200 crore in Varanasi.

Among the infrastructure upgrades, he flagged off the widening and strengthening of the Varanasi–Bhadohi and Chhitauni–Shool Tankeshwar roads, and inaugurated a new railway overbridge at Hardattpur to ease congestion on the Mohan Sarai–Adalpura stretch. Plans for further road improvements across urban and rural belts, including Dalmandi, Lahartara-Kotwa and Babatpur, were also announced, alongside new overbridges at Level Crossing 22C and Khalispur Yard.

Push for Energy, Tourism and Heritage

Modi also turned his focus to power and tourism. Energy projects worth over Rs 880 crore, including underground cabling and smart distribution systems, were launched to strengthen the region’s infrastructure. In the tourism and cultural sector, the redevelopment of eight riverfront ghats, beautification of Rangildas Kutiya pond and ghat, and water purification at Durgakund were inaugurated. He also laid the foundation stone for restoration works at Kardameshwar Mahadev Temple and development at Karkhiyaon, the birthplace of several freedom fighters, underscoring his commitment to preserving Varanasi’s rich heritage.