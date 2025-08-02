Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsModi In Varanasi: PM Says ‘Daughters’ Sindoor Avenged’, Announces Rs 3.90-Lakh-Crore Milestone

Modi In Varanasi: PM Says ‘Daughters’ Sindoor Avenged’, Announces Rs 3.90-Lakh-Crore Milestone

During his visit, the Prime Minister released the 20th instalment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, transferring over Rs 20,500 crore directly into the bank accounts of 9.7 crore farmers.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 02 Aug 2025 01:14 PM (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday dedicated the success of Operation Sindoor to Lord Mahadev during a visit to his Lok Sabha constituency, Varanasi. This marked his 51st trip to the city, and his first since India carried out the cross-border mission.

Addressing a large gathering, Modi reflected on the Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 civilians were killed. “My heart was full of sorrow... I had pledged to take revenge for my daughters’ sindoor, and I fulfilled it with the blessings of Mahadev. I dedicate the success of Operation Sindoor at the feet of Mahadev,” he declared.

Major Boost for Farmers and Local Infrastructure

During his visit, the Prime Minister released the 20th instalment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, transferring over Rs 20,500 crore directly into the bank accounts of 9.7 crore farmers, reported WION. With this release, total disbursements under the scheme have now crossed Rs 3.90 lakh crore. Alongside, Modi laid foundation stones and inaugurated multiple development projects worth about Rs 2,200 crore in Varanasi.

Among the infrastructure upgrades, he flagged off the widening and strengthening of the Varanasi–Bhadohi and Chhitauni–Shool Tankeshwar roads, and inaugurated a new railway overbridge at Hardattpur to ease congestion on the Mohan Sarai–Adalpura stretch. Plans for further road improvements across urban and rural belts, including Dalmandi, Lahartara-Kotwa and Babatpur, were also announced, alongside new overbridges at Level Crossing 22C and Khalispur Yard.

Also Read : RBI MPC August 2025: Will The Central Bank Announce A Festive Rate Cut Ahead Of Diwali?

Push for Energy, Tourism and Heritage

Modi also turned his focus to power and tourism. Energy projects worth over Rs 880 crore, including underground cabling and smart distribution systems, were launched to strengthen the region’s infrastructure. In the tourism and cultural sector, the redevelopment of eight riverfront ghats, beautification of Rangildas Kutiya pond and ghat, and water purification at Durgakund were inaugurated. He also laid the foundation stone for restoration works at Kardameshwar Mahadev Temple and development at Karkhiyaon, the birthplace of several freedom fighters, underscoring his commitment to preserving Varanasi’s rich heritage.

Published at : 02 Aug 2025 01:14 PM (IST)
Tags :
Varanasi Mahadev Modi In Varanasi NARENDRA MODI Operation Sindoor
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
'Prioritise Own Interests': PM Modi's Strong 'Swadeshi' Pitch From Varanasi Amid Trump Tariff Tension
'Prioritise Own Interests': PM Modi's Strong 'Swadeshi' Pitch From Varanasi Amid Trump Tariff Tension
World
‘India No Longer Buying Russian Oil, Good Step’: Trump Claims, As MEA, State Refiners Deny
‘India No Longer Buying Russian Oil, Good Step’: Trump Claims, As MEA, State Refiners Deny
Auto
MG Cyberster First Drive Review: Fancy Doors And A Sharp Drive?
MG Cyberster First Drive Review: Fancy Doors And A Sharp Drive?
Entertainment
Son of Sardaar 2 vs Dhadak 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Ajay Devgn's Sequel Takes Lead Over Siddhant-Triptii Starrer
Son of Sardaar 2 vs Dhadak 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Ajay Devgn's Sequel Takes Lead Over Siddhant-Triptii Starrer
Advertisement

Videos

PM Modi Kashi Visit: PM Modi Pays Tribute to Chola Legacy During Varanasi Visit | ABP NEWS
Himachal on Edge: Rain Fury Causes Flash Floods, Road Closures, and Casualties | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Communal Clashes Erupt in Pune's Yavat Village; Curfew Imposed Amid Ongoing Tension | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: PM Modi Visits Varanasi, Unveils Major Projects and Releases Kisan Samman Nidhi Installment
Malegaon Bomb Blast Case: Pragya Thakur Slams Congress After Acquittal in Malegaon Blast Case | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
Parental Pressure vs Support: Striking The Right Balance For Student Mental Health | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget